Self-love is about unconditional love and being able to meet yourself with love even when you disappoint yourself. However, it may not be about giving yourself a free pass but rather using self-love to help you face your fears, seek out support for self-sabotaging behaviors, push yourself to take healthy risks, dig deep to bring out your best, and be honest with yourself when you regret an action or make a poor decision. That all falls under the accountability category.