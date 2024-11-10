Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

I'm using my wake-up routine as an example, but I want you to ask yourself: What do you want that you know will help change your life for the better? But because of beliefs or blocks, it feels impossible to get to? Alongside the many things we go through in life is the path of us just trying to have the best life we can. When we think our "beliefs" matter more than releasing what's keeping us from getting there, we're in a cycle of stuckness. When we finally get willing to see what we can let go of that can bring us the ease we've been seeking? That's freedom. It isn't about having perfection. It's about meeting ourselves where we are. This is the other side.