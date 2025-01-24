Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Have Anger Issues
All 12 signs of the zodiac have their own unique traits, strengths, and weaknesses. Some are excellent at regulating emotions, for instance, while others have a harder time managing their anger.
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll have anger issues, but the following three signs do have a reputation for being more aggressive than most.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following as their sun sign, rising sign, or even Mars sign, which influences how we approach conflict.
Aries
The zodiac sign most likely to have anger issues is none other than Aries. (And if you've ever felt the wrath of an Aries, you're probably not surprised to see them at the top of this list!)
These folks are ruled by Mars, after all, which is the planet of war and action. Not only that, but as the first sign of the astrological year, Aries possesses a certain childlike energy, which can quickly lend itself to temper tantrums and outbursts.
At their best, Aries are fiery and passionate folks with a lot of energy, but when their mood changes, all that energy can manifest as serious anger issues.
Taurus
The second most likely sign to have anger issues is the bull of the zodiac: Taurus. While these earth signs are known for being grounded, practical, and easygoing, they can also be extremely stubborn.
As a fixed sign, they're lovers of stability and routine, which is part of why they're stubborn. And when someone or something encroaches on that routine, they do indeed get angry.
They won't necessarily lash out with a temper tantrum like Aries, but their anger is the kind that steadily simmers beneath the surface. They might become increasingly rigid or passive-aggressive when they're upset.
Scorpio
Finally, we have Scorpio as the third most likely sign to have anger issues. As a fixed water sign, Scorpios experience all of their emotions intensely, so that definitely includes anger.
They can be extremely defensive and skeptical, so even if they seem calm, they could actually be on the verge of boiling over. And don't ever betray their trust, because once you do, Scorpios are known for holding grudges until the bitter end.
Scorpio's emotional depth can give them "tunnel vision" at times, which can make them obsessive. And if their anger is the current object of their one-track mind? It's going to take them a long time to get over it.
The takeaway
It's worth noting that every zodiac sign has the capacity for anger issues—and other factors in your birth chart could influence how much (or how little) you get angry. That said, in terms of which zodiac signs are most likely to have anger issues, look no further than Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio.