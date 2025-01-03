Skip to Content
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Having Their Healthiest Year Yet In 2025, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 03, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
women running
January 03, 2025

We all have something different to expect in 2025 depending on our zodiac sign, and that includes on the health front.

According to the AstroTwins yearly horoscope, there are a few signs that will have a healthy 2025—and one sign that might just be the healthiest of all. Here's what to know.

Which zodiac sign is going to have the healthiest 2025?

Before we reveal which sign is going to have the healthiest 2025, let's get one thing straight: Every sign has the potential for a healthy year; it's just that this sign has a few lucky planetary placements encouraging an extra-healthy boost.

And that sign is...Capricorn! (This may apply to Capricorn suns, but specifically, Capricorn risings.)

As the twins explain, 2025 is the year when Capricorn 2.0 finally takes flight. "You’re ready to shed old habits and embrace a fresh approach," they explain.

The reason being, of course, is expansive and lucky Jupiter, plus change-making Uranus, hanging out in your sixth house. The sixth house rules our health, as well as our daily routines and self care.

With Jupiter and Uranus in Gemini and your sixth house, the twins note that lifehacking will be your new superpower in 2025, "whether you're streamlining your work habits, adopting new tech to simplify daily tasks, or finally finding the fitness routine that keeps you motivated."

Their advice? "Create steady habits that bring balance and purpose to your daily life. As an earth sign, staying grounded in simplicity is key."

While you're conquering your next health goal, just remember to give yourself a little grace, Cap. You tend to be all-work-no-play, so the twins recommend curating your home to be a haven of rest. "As hard as you work, you need downtime to restore you inside and out. Redefine your space to reflect peace and inspiration," they say.

The takeaway

It's worth mentioning that even if you're not a Capricorn, that doesn't mean you won't crush your health goals this year, too. But for the Caps out there, the planets suggest you should start mapping your plan now. As the twins put it, "This year, think of structure not as a restriction but as a pathway to more freedom and better health."

