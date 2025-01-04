Skip to Content
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Should Prepare To Make Money Moves In 2025, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
January 04, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Pixel Stories x mbg creative / mbg creative
January 04, 2025

We all have something different to expect in 2025, depending on our zodiac sign, and that includes on the financial front.

According to the AstroTwins yearly horoscope, there are a few signs that will have a lucky year in money—and one sign that might just be the luckiest of all. Here's what to know.

Which sign is going to have an abundant financial year in 2025?

The zodiac sign most poised to make more money in 2025 is none other than Gemini! (Gemini suns, perhaps, but specifically Gemini risings.)

For one thing, the twins explain, lucky and expansive Jupiter continues its 12-month journey through your sign, energizing your trailblazing, self-sovereign first house until June 9. Jupiter is one of the benefic planets, and it's known to encourage growth, luck, and, yes, wealth.

Then, on June 9, Jupiter will leave your first house as it moves into Cancer—and your second house of money, material security, and values.

As such, the twins advise making moves that increase your net worth and bring financial stability. "A new job, professional opportunity, or promotion could be offered in the second half of 2025," they say.

If you're curious where to start, this could be the year you achieve internet fame or even link up with a buzzy supergroup, according to the twins. "With serious Saturn and imaginative Neptune spending part of the year in Aries, your popularity is set to soar," they note.

Just remember, change doesn't always come easy, and increasing your wealth is definitely a big change. "Professional growth is on the horizon, but you'll need to release old patterns to create space for your evolving dreams," the twins explain.

The takeaway

It's worth mentioning that even if you're not a Gemini, that doesn't mean you won't have a shot at getting a raise or promotion this year. But for the Geminis out there, the planets suggest you should start preparing your plan now.

As the twins put it, "Pursue your grandest goals with courage and optimism—with lucky Jupiter on your side until June 9, this really is your year to go for it, Gemini."

More On This Topic

Popular Stories

