Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That Could See Big Financial Gains In 2024, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 04, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Unrecognizable male using credit card and laptop to pay for online purchases while sitting at table at home
Image by Sofie Delauw / Stocksy
January 04, 2024

Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have different things to expect in 2024, including on the career front.

And according to the AstroTwins' yearly sign-by-sign forecast (which you can check out here), there are a few signs that can expect 2024 to be a lucky year in love—but one that can expect it the most. Here's what to know.

Why Taurus could be lucky in money this year

As a lover of luxury, Taurus, you'll be happy to know that could be exactly what you get this year, thanks to the planetary movements bolstering your second house of finances, material security, and money.

As the twins explain, lucky and abundant Jupiter is in your first house of self and identity until May 25, giving you the confidence boost you might be needing. The real fun begins when Jupiter moves into Gemini—and your second house—for the remainder of the year. (Cue the money moves!)

"With Jupiter anchored in your practical, money-minded second house (AKA “the Taurus house”)," the twins say, "you are ready to steer your life in a more concrete direction," adding that you’re definitely poised for bigger-than-usual gains this year.

Watch out for these dates, which could bring extra financial luck in 2024:

  • May 18 (AKA “The Day of Miracles”)
  • May 23
  • September 15

How Taurus can make money moves in 2024

While Jupiter is known for bestowing blessings, it's also a bit of a gambler, according to the twins. As such, they say, "Playing it safe is not going to help you rise toward your wealth goals." That's not to say you should do anything too hasty, but "you may need to take a calculated risk and step outside your comfort zone," they explain.

And it's OK to not know exactly what's coming next! You're a sign that loves its creature comforts, but if you want your bank account to soar to new heights, you might have to be open to the possibilities. "A wide spectrum of unexplored opportunities awaits you in 2024, which is an epic year of discovery for Bulls," the twins note.

Not only that, but with disciplined Saturn and dreamy Neptune cruising through Pisces and your eleventh house of global networks, the twins say you could make some important connections this year, too. You never know—one of them might end up being financially advantageous.

If you're wondering where to get started, Taurus, Pluto is wrapping up a 16-year journey through Capricorn and your ninth house of higher learning, travel, and expansion. The twins note this could push you to share your wisdom with the world, whether it's writing a book, starting a business, or teaching people—all of which bode well manifesting money.

The takeaway

You could make some serious money in 2024, Taurus, so start mapping your budget and planning power moves now. Don't be afraid to take a few calculated risks along the way and remain open to the possibilities—you never know when an unexpected opportunity could turn into a financial windfall.

