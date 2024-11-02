In the following dynamic version of back platform pose, begin in a seated position, legs in front, feet hip-width apart. Place your hands on the ground behind you. Engage your legs and abdominals and lift your body up so you are balanced on your heels and hands. Begin "walking" in this pose. It's OK if your hips dip down, but try to keep your pelvis up and your body in a straight line. This takes significant effort—and again, you do not have to go far. Take little "steps" with your heels and hands for 1 to 2 minutes.