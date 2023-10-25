Advertisement
This Vitamin Can Help You Maintain Healthy Vision As You Age, Studies Show
Eye health isn't always top of mind until it has to be. Think about it—you may eat oranges to support your immune system, feed your gut with probiotic foods, or consume collagen for healthy skin aging, but what about eating for eye health? Maybe you chomp on a few carrots, but not many people prioritize eye-enhancing nutrients. But they should!
A growing body of research shows that vitamin C can help support healthy vision as you age.* Here's what to know about the all important nutrient and how it supports your eyes with age.
What research says about vitamin C and eye health
An Ophthalmology1 study1 with 5,638 participants over the age of 60 in India found that vitamin C status was inversely associated with eye-health concerns. Translation: The more vitamin C participants had in their body, the more likely they were to maintain healthy vision.*
The overall correlation between adequate vitamin C levels and eye health may be the result of a few compounding factors. Most notably, vitamin C is found in the protective layers of the eyes. As this 2020 study2 states, "In humans, the high concentrations of vitamin C in the aqueous humor, together with its ability to absorb UV light, have led to its referral as a physiological 'sunscreen,'" researchers say.
What does this mean? Just as how the antioxidant is beloved for enhancing photoprotection in the skin, it's working hard to serve as a protective buffer for your orbs, too.*
In the Ophthalmology study, other antioxidants proved beneficial for eye health as well, including lutein, zeaxanthin, retinol and beta-carotene (aka vitamin A), and vitamin E. No wonder these antioxidants (plus vitamin C) are leveraged in eye health supplements on the market.
But if you're in the market for a high-quality supplement to support your vitamin C levels specifically, you may opt for mbg's vitamin C potency+. In one serving you'll get a 1,000-mg dose of vitamin C—equivalent to 15 oranges.‡ Not only that but the formula has also been optimized to deliver this potent dose in a gentle and effective way.* You can read all about it here.
The takeaway
If you've never thought about eating for your eye health, you're not alone. One way to do just that is by consuming enough vitamin C every day, as research shows that the more vitamin C you have, the more likely you are to maintain healthy vision.* To get your daily dose, you'll want to prioritize foods rich in vitamin C and consider a targeted and bioavailable vitamin C supplement. You can also check out our guide to eye longevity for additional tips.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.