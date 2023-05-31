No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

When we set out to create a skin-focused supplement, we weren't messing around.

We selected clinically efficacious ingredients (i.e., bioactives with clinical research to boot) and put the blend through multiple rounds of advanced analytical testing for purity and potency, so we could say with confidence that this supplement earns an A+ for healthy skin.*

Enter, cellular beauty+.

For the cutting-edge formula, we chose four science-backed ingredients that benefit aging skin and enhance its texture.*

But don't just take our word for it: Jan G., a verified cellular beauty+ user took to the review section to share just how cellular beauty+ has transformed her skin: "I'm 74, and my friends and family tell me I look like I'm in my 50s,"* she writes.

Now, understanding supplement ingredients can be confusing, so here's a quick explanation of why we included each one and how they actively encourage skin longevity: