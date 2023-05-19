The Solution That Helps Me Fall Asleep Fast—After 7 Years Of Tossing & Turning*

I've long thought that my overactive nighttime brain was an inevitable runoff of my Type A personality.

It all started in my early 20s when I moved to New York City to work in journalism. I put in long hours, went to functions after work, and relied too heavily on a glass of wine to fall asleep. But no matter how late I went to bed the night before, I still got up for 6:30 a.m. yoga classes, so I was fine, right?

As the years went by, my poor sleep hygiene left me oscillating between total panic and utter exhaustion. (Turns out wine-induced slumber isn't actually restful, and you can't really "catch up" on your sleep deficit every weekend.) Even so, I didn't consider my sleep to be an actual issue, so I was never in the market for a sleep supplement.