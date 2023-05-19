The Solution That Helps Me Fall Asleep Fast—After 7 Years Of Tossing & Turning*
Until recently, sleep didn't come as easy as I'd liked. The moment my head hit the pillow, I'd start making mental lists—don't forget to respond to those emails, add that to your to-do list tomorrow, etc.—making it a fight to doze off. No matter how early I started my bedtime routine or stopped drinking coffee, deep sleep remained a distant dream.
I thought that I was getting the best sleep that I could
I've long thought that my overactive nighttime brain was an inevitable runoff of my Type A personality.
It all started in my early 20s when I moved to New York City to work in journalism. I put in long hours, went to functions after work, and relied too heavily on a glass of wine to fall asleep. But no matter how late I went to bed the night before, I still got up for 6:30 a.m. yoga classes, so I was fine, right?
As the years went by, my poor sleep hygiene left me oscillating between total panic and utter exhaustion. (Turns out wine-induced slumber isn't actually restful, and you can't really "catch up" on your sleep deficit every weekend.) Even so, I didn't consider my sleep to be an actual issue, so I was never in the market for a sleep supplement.
Enter: the sleep I didn't know was possible
These days, I run editorial at mindbodygreen, where we write a lot about metabolic health and immunity—and the undeniable role that high-quality sleep plays in both.
That's why we created a sleep formula that includes not just magnesium bisglycinate, a super-absorbable, gentle form of the mineral, but also jujube, which helps support a healthy circadian rhythm, and PharmaGABA®, which helps calm the mind.*
Learning all about the science of this supplement piqued my interest, but it wasn't until I saw the rave sleep support+ reviews start to pile in that I knew I had to give it a go.
An hour before I wanted to be fully snoozing, I took two capsules and began my probably-too-long nighttime routine. Not only was I able to go to sleep at 10:30 p.m., but I don't think I moved throughout the night.* I've been hooked ever since.
I can't stress enough how obvious it is when I get a good night's rest. The next day, I'm sharp, calm, and able to tackle whatever story or headline is thrown my way. Since starting to take sleep support+, I've felt unusually clearheaded.* This clarity has made the supplement a non-negotiable for me and my overall well-being.*
What my routine looks like now
Since rekindling my relationship with falling asleep, I've revved up my bedtime routine to be extra soothing.
I'll take my sleep support+ capsules, finish a cup of tea, enjoy a warm shower, and do anything that doesn't involve a screen. By the time I get in bed, I'm often too tired to even read a book, which is bad news for the books that I'm trudging through but great news for me.*
My head hits the pillow, and I'm out before my grocery list tries to get my attention. When I wake up in the morning, I'm refreshed and able to get a head start on the workday in a way I didn't think was possible.*
The takeaway
For years, I thought my subpar sleep was an unfortunate but unchangeable side effect of my busy lifestyle and overactive brain. But these days, thanks to the calming blend of botanicals found in sleep support+, I get deep, quality sleep I didn't know was possible.*
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen where she runs all things editorial. She received her journalism degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she now serves on the alumni advisory board. She was previously the Managing Editor at Inverse and has worked at Men's Journal and Condé Nast. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.