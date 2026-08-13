Want To Support Your Muscles & Joints? Get More Of This Ingredient
Collagen supplements are best known for supporting skin health and healthy aging, but their potential benefits extend beyond your complexion.* Collagen is also an important structural protein in your muscles, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissues—which raises an interesting question: Can taking collagen actually help you build muscle? Yes.
Research shows collagen supplementation may support muscle mass and strength, particularly when paired with resistance training.* But collagen isn't a complete protein, and it shouldn't replace higher-quality dietary protein sources like whey when your primary goal is building muscle.
Here's what to know about collagen and muscle health.
Can collagen help build muscle?
That doesn't mean eating collagen automatically translates to bigger muscles. Muscle growth depends on a combination of resistance training, adequate total protein and energy intake, recovery, and other factors.
Still, studies indicate that collagen does have a role. Clinical trials have found that hydrolyzed collagen supplementation can support measures of muscle strength, and some research suggests it may help increase lean mass when combined with resistance training.*
In one clinical study, for example, men who took collagen daily while following an exercise program gained more muscle mass than those who exercised without collagen supplementation.*
But it's not a complete protein
Collagen is rich in certain amino acids, including glycine and proline, but it doesn't contain all nine essential amino acids in adequate amounts. Whey protein, for example, provides all nine essential amino acids and is particularly rich in leucine, an amino acid that plays an important role in stimulating muscle protein synthesis.*
So if you're deciding between adding a serving of collagen or a complete protein powder to help meet your daily protein needs, collagen shouldn't be your only choice. Think of it as an addition to your protein intake rather than the foundation of it. But, if you're looking for skin or joint support, collagen may be more up your alley.*
RELATED READ: The 5 Best Whey Protein Powders For Muscle Growth
Collagen's role in joint health
Where collagen offers a lot of unique benefits is in the realm of joint health and connective tissues. Tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and other connective tissues all play essential roles in movement and are rich in collagen, which provides much of their structural framework.*
Clinical trials suggest that collagen peptides may support joint comfort and function, including in physically active people experiencing exercise-related joint discomfort.*
The potential benefit may stem, at least in part, from providing collagen-derived amino acids and peptides that can be used in connective-tissue metabolism and collagen synthesis. Vitamin C is also involved in normal collagen formation, which is why some collagen formulations pair collagen peptides with vitamin C.*
Can you take whey & collagen together?
How much collagen should you take?
The amount matters, too. Research examining collagen supplementation for exercise and musculoskeletal outcomes has commonly used doses in the range of 10 to 20 grams per day, with some studies specifically using around 15 grams or more.*
Skin benefits are seen at a lower dose (typically around 2.5-10 grams), so not every collagen supplement is designed to support muscle and connective tissue health.
Hydrolyzed collagen peptides are also the form most commonly used in research. Hydrolysis breaks collagen down into smaller peptides that are easier to digest and absorb.
Our favorite collagen powder provides 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, along with other ingredients like hyaluronic acid (which can promote joint comfort2), vitamins C and E, L-glutamine, and plenty more.* Plus, you can choose between unflavored and a natural chocolate variety, with no added sugar.
The takeaway
Collagen can absolutely support muscle and soft tissue health.* And it may be especially beneficial for those trying to manage any joint discomfort from workouts. While it's not a 1:1 replacement for a protein powder (like whey), when paired with a solid exercise routine, it can help.*
Plus, it also supports skin health (think smoothing fine lines and supporting hydration). Personally, collagen has helped me calm and smooth my irritated skin.* Here's how.