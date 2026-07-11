This Supplement Helps Rebuild Muscle From The Inside Out, New Study Shows

To investigate, researchers recruited 29 healthy men and randomly assigned them to take either 15 grams per day of specific collagen peptides or a placebo for 12 weeks. Both groups followed the same high-load resistance training program three times per week. Before and after the intervention, researchers took small samples of muscle tissue to directly measure collagen content directly. They specifically looked at three types of collagen found in muscle, as well as the density of the cells responsible for producing it.