This Supplement Helps Rebuild Muscle From The Inside Out, New Study Shows
Collagen is one of the most popular supplements on the market for skin and joint health. Its distinct triple-helix structure1 makes it the perfect scaffolding for skin, tendons, cartilage, and bone.
But a new study suggests there's a benefit of this supplement most people don't know about that's happening inside your muscles. Researchers set out to find out whether taking hydrolyzed collagen peptides alongside a structured strength training program could actually change the makeup of muscle tissue, and what they found adds a new layer to the collagen conversation.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand whether adding collagen peptides to a resistance training program could influence the structure of skeletal muscle.
To investigate, researchers recruited 29 healthy men and randomly assigned them to take either 15 grams per day of specific collagen peptides or a placebo for 12 weeks. Both groups followed the same high-load resistance training program three times per week. Before and after the intervention, researchers took small samples of muscle tissue to directly measure collagen content directly. They specifically looked at three types of collagen found in muscle, as well as the density of the cells responsible for producing it.
Collagen peptides more than doubled the muscle response compared to training alone
Men taking a collagen supplement saw a signicant increase in collagen type I inside their muscle tissue compared to the placebo group.
Collagen type I is the most abundant structural protein in muscle tissue. It forms strong, flexible fibers that help your muscles hold their shape, handle load, and transfer force to your tendons and bones. Men in the collagen group saw a 30% increase in collagen type I, versus a roughly 10% increase in those who were only strength training.
Collagen type I plays a distinct and important role inside muscle tissue that rarely gets talked about.
It anchors muscle fibers in place, helps transfer the force your muscles generate when you lift or move, and contributes to the tissue's overall resilience. When that framework is stronger and denser, your muscles are better equipped to handle load, recover from stress, and resist injury over time.
Two other types of collagen increased in both groups, suggesting that resistance training on its own does stimulate some collagen production in muscle, but the difference between groups for those types wasn't significant. The density of collagen-producing cells didn't change in either group.
How to make the most of collagen & your workouts
The study used 15 grams per day of hydrolyzed collagen peptides. This means the collagen has been broken down into smaller peptides that can be absorbed after digestion. This supports previous research showing a larger dose of collagen is needed (whereas a more modest 2-10 gram dose is what's needed to support skin health).
In this study, participants took their supplement right after workouts and at the same time on rest days. Pairing your supplement with resistance training, as the study protocol did, appears to be key. The training stimulus seems to work alongside the peptides to drive the collagen response in muscle.
This study was conducted entirely in men, so whether the same effect holds for women isn't yet known, especially given the hormonal differences that affect collagen production, especially around perimenopause and menopause. More research across broader populations is needed before drawing universal conclusions. But, regardless of your age or gender, taking collagen won't inhibit muscle growth.
RELATED READ: The 6 Best Collagen Supplements For Skin, Joints & More*
The takeaway
This research suggests the benefits of collagen extend to the muscle tissue. If you're looking to go further and actively build muscle, collagen is an effective tool to use. But it works best as part of a broader strategy. In this study, collagen only worked to build muscle when done alongside consistent strength-training.
If you really want to boost your muscle growth, it may also be worth looking into a creatine supplement as well. It is one of the most well-researched supplements for muscle growth, so it could be useful to add to your routine alongside collagen.
All of these strategies show that long-term muscle health doesn't have to be complicated. It's just about finding and stacking the right habits and, when it makes sense, the right supplements.