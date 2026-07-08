I Opted For This Over A Protein Powder To Give My Breakfast A Boost
When I went dairy-free about two years ago, I had to rethink some of my go-to protein sources, especially at breakfast. Not only did I lose many of the dairy-based foods I relied on, but I also learned that whey, a common ingredient in many protein products, is derived from cow’s milk. I assumed this would leave a noticeable gap in my morning routine.
Luckily, my doctor introduced me to collagen protein. Now you might think of collagen as a beauty supplement, or something to support your joints (and it absolutely does).* But it achieves all these benefits by providing the body with the right amino acids to do so.
Here’s how I use collagen powder in my day to day to support my health.
Collagen provides key amino acids
When you hear the word collagen, protein may not be the first thing you think of (at least for me anyway). But collagen is actually the most abundant protein in the human body. Protein is made of chains of amino acids, and collagen’s amino acids coil together into a distinctive triple-helix structure1. That structure makes collagen so strong and fibrous, which is why it is the perfect scaffolding for skin, tendons, cartilage, and bone.
Proline, glycine and hydroxyproline are the most abundant amino acids in collagen. They are all considered non-essential amino acids, because the body can produce them on its own, but that doesn’t mean they are unimportant.
Proline plays a major role in wound healing, skin elasticity and joint health—hydroxyproline is its derivative. Glycine acts as a neurotransmitter for motor and sensory signals, and is used in the production of other compounds like glutathione and creatine. All three amino acids are critical for maintaining the triple-helix structure of collagen, which helps give skin and tissue shape.*
Collagen powders provide targeted amino acid supplementation to support your body in producing its most abundant protein (and therefore support skin, joints, and even muscle health).*
Why I chose it over a plant-based protein powder
As someone who avoids whey protein powder, you might expect me to use a plant-based protein powder. However, plant-based protein powders often have higher levels of heavy metals due to exposure to chemicals in the soil. According to a study conducted by the Clean Label Project, 77% of plant protein-powders exceeded the maximum allowable dose level for lead, compared to just 26% of collagen protein powders (whey protein powders also tested lower at 28%).
As someone who avoids whey protein powder, you might expect me to use a plant-based protein powder. However, plant-based protein powders often have higher levels of heavy metals due to exposure to chemicals in the soil. According to a study conducted by the Clean Label Project, 77% of plant protein-powders exceeded the maximum allowable dose level for lead, compared to just 26% of collagen protein powders (whey protein powders also tested lower at 28%).
Why I love this collagen powder
The mindbodygreen powder has 17.7 grams of grass-fed bovine collagen peptides (type I & III), and 16 grams of protein. I have tried other collagen powders, but I specifically love this one because it has 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid and 500 micrograms of biotin, which provide extra support for skin, hair and nails.*
I normally wash my hair every other day since my curls tend to lose shape quickly, but since starting this collagen I’ve noticed my curls have been maintaining their shape and bounce for up to three or even four days. And, even with the summer sun exposure, my skin is retaining moisture and looking plump and bouncy.*
Just 5-10 gram doses of collagen have been linked to better skin health, but research has shown that higher doses of collagen (like the 17+ grams in this powder) may support muscle health too. I’ve been prioritizing strength training and growing my muscle mass this year, so I love having these added benefits in addition to the creatine brain+ I take everyday.
How I use collagen in the kitchen
When I first ordered mindbodygreen’s chocolate collagen powder, I was simply thinking it would be a fun way to support my skin health when I make smoothies.* But when I learned the powder had 16 grams of protein per scoop, I realized I could be using it to boost the amount of protein in my breakfasts.
For months I had been using a plant-based yogurt or sheep’s-milk yogurt, which is much easier for many people to tolerate because it has much lower levels of lactose. However, these yogurts typically have fewer grams of protein than your traditional cow’s milk yogurt.
That’s where the collagen powder comes in. I add a scoop of chocolate protein powder to add taste and an extra 16 grams of protein to my breakfast. After mixing it in, I’ll top it off with some fruit, nuts, and a drizzle of agave—my personal favorite add-ons are strawberries and pecans.
I’ve also experimented with adding the collagen powder to my oatmeal, or throwing it in the blender with some vanilla ice cream to make a delicious chocolate milkshake.
The takeaway
Overall, let me just say I am glad to have this collagen in my life. My breakfast, hair, skin, and muscles are loving the boost of amino acids and bioactive ingredients that you just can’t get through diet alone.
If you’re looking for an easy (and delicious) way to improve the nutritional quality of your morning meal, then adding collagen to your routine is the way to go.