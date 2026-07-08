I Opted For This Over A Protein Powder To Give My Breakfast A Boost

When you hear the word collagen, protein may not be the first thing you think of (at least for me anyway). But collagen is actually the most abundant protein in the human body. Protein is made of chains of amino acids, and collagen’s amino acids coil together into a distinctive triple-helix structure1 . That structure makes collagen so strong and fibrous, which is why it is the perfect scaffolding for skin, tendons, cartilage, and bone.