This Was Just Voted The Best Clear Whey Protein By Men’s Health
People are fatigued from decades of creamy, milkshake-like protein shakes (chugging a birthday-cake-flavored drink after sweaty workouts sounds absolutely unpleasant). So the rise of clear protein powders has been a welcome change for many.
These powders are often whey-based, and they’ve gone through a more extensive filtration process that removes more fat, carbohydrates, and lactose. The end result is a powder that shakes out to be a light (in color and texture) refreshing sip that’s easy on the stomach.
But some clear wheys fall into the same trap as their traditional counterparts with excess fillers and artificial sweeteners and colors. A dietitian for Men’s Health recently reviewed a handful of the most popular clear proteins out there, looking at their protein type and content, sweeteners, flair, and texture. The one that came out on top? mindbodygreen’s clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+.
What makes this the best?
clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ snagged the title “Best Overall Clear Protein Drink” for it’s high-quality protein content per serving (22 grams with 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine for muscle protein synthesis support) and drinkability.*
The reviewer, Kelsey Kunik, RDN, notes how well the powder mixes with no water (no chalkiness or residue). It comes in a pink lemonade flavor, which “is light, not overly sweet, and the texture is close to water, which is a big perk if you're looking for an easy-drinking protein option,” Kunik adds.
The only “downside” she was able to find was that pink lemonade is currently the only flavor option. But you won’t get sick of it!
What reviewers are saying
We have to say, customers of clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ agree with Kunik’s take.
Bonnie Schnautz N.D. calls it, “Clean, light and refreshing. Perfect way to maintain protein levels during the spring and summer months. However, I think it will be an all-season product. I'm sharing with my clients as well and am getting great feedback.”
Another reviewer says, “It is such a great tasting product. It’s refreshing and does not make me feel bogged down or bloated! I recommend it to anyone! I have sent some samples to my daughters to try as well. Love the pink lemonade!!”
And Lynda S. notes, “I love this protein powder and use it every day. The pink lemonade flavor is like a treat mid-afternoon. I eat meat protein once a day and was looking for another way to add protein to my diet. This whey is a great alternative to other wheys that you mix into a shake.”
The takeaway
If traditional protein shakes feel too heavy, thick, or filling, clear protein can offer a lighter, more refreshing alternative (and mindbodygreen’s clear grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is the way to go.
Also if you do like a classic chocolate or vanilla whey protein powder, we have an option for that too. Absolutely no chalkiness, and it’s especially great for mixing in smoothies, yogurt bowls, and oats.