I Finally Found A Solution To Cut Through My Fatigue & Brain Fog (That's Not Caffeine)
I've known about creatine for a while, but I always thought of it as something for the gym bros. I remember when boys my age starting talking about how they were taking it to "bulk", and my dad adding the powder to his packed protein shakes after hitting the gym.
When creatine began being marketed more toward women with the increased focus on strength training in recent years, I was definitely curious. But it never felt like the right supplement for me since muscle growth wasn't a top priority.
What really piqued my interest though was when I began seeing that creatine could help with focus and energy.* This was super exciting for me, since I've struggled with executive function my entire life, which often means I'm hit with waves of fatigue and struggle to stay on task. When I saw mindbodygreen's creatine brain+ formula, I had to try it out.
What makes this creatine different?
creatine brain+ is a unique supplement that combines 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline. Research continues to show that taking creatine daily supports brain energy, memory, and mood (thanks to its ability to help the brain generate ATP energy more efficiently).* Plus, citicoline offers another layer of support and it's a brain-supporting nutrient that's been shown to improve attention span, processing speed, and mental fatigue.*
And truly, these are the outcomes I've been craving. I've never been a coffee drinker, as I am very sensitive to caffeine. This makes it hard to find things that give me a mental energy boost. So creatine brain+ was a welcome addition to my routine.
It’s easier for me to push past brain fog
When I first started taking this creatine, I was struggling to get through the work day. It can be super tempting to cuddle up on the couch and fall asleep when you're working from home all the time, and I felt my body beginning to yearn for that relaxation time everyday afternoon. My brain always followed suit, and I would feel myself zoning out while staring at the computer.
After taking creatine for a couple weeks, I noticed that I had more resilience against that energy dip in the afternoon. Even when my body starts to fatigue and I take a minute to lay back on the couch, my brain is still in work mode, thinking about what I need to do next.*
The creatine doesn't provide the same immediate energy effects you expect from an energy drink because it builds up in your body over time (it's not a stimulant), but I'm never worried about anxious jitters or a crash.*
I've definitely noticed that I'm able to push past brain fog more easily since beginning to take creatine on a daily basis.When I feel my body beginning to fatigue, I feel like my brain is able to keep working in the background in a way it wasn't before.*
I’m starting to see muscle definition
While the goal of adding creatine to my routine was not muscle growth, I'm beginning to small improvements in that arena too.
I've started strength training more in the last few months, and I feel like I’m seeing results more quickly because of the creatine. I’ve noticed some muscle definition in my arms, which I’ve never had before. I've even been reaching to pick up heavier weights as I feel my body getting stronger and healthier.*
Beyond visual effects, it feels good to know that I’m supporting muscular health in addition to the workouts I’m doing at the gym.*
How I take it
I have tried both the raspberry and unflavored creatine brain+ and tend to lean towards the unflavored option (because mixes so dissolves with other beverages and food).
I typically mix the creatine in with a mixture of water and lemonade. The taste of the unflavored mix is so undetectable, that it is easily masked with just a few drops of juice. Some days, I'll even mix it up and add it to my morning yogurt bowl.
I aim to take it within an hour or two of exercise, but on rest days I drink it as an afternoon pick me up. I'll even add a little extra juice and some frozen blueberries if I'm feeling fancy and want to treat myself.
The takeaway
My friends have been surprised to hear that I take creatine. They are still under the same impression I was, that creatine is for men who want gains at the gym. But I can now say, firsthand, that the supplement it is so much more than that.
Despite my initial skepticism, creatine has become a staple in my routine. The little stick packs come with me wherever I go. So for anyone who is wary of creatine and feeling intimidated by images of big, bulky, gym bro, don't judge the supplement too quickly. I'm here to tell you to give it a shot. Your muscles and brain will love it.