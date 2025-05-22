Advertisement
Creatine For Brain Health? 7 People Share Why It’s Their Go-To
Creatine has been the go-to sports performance supplement for decades—for good reason. Primarily residing within muscle tissues, this compound is utilized most when the body needs some quick energy, which, unsurprisingly, is often during intense exercise. This in turn supports muscle growth, strength, and recovery.*
But these energy-promoting benefits aren’t exclusive to muscle tissue. Supplementing with creatine may also help you feel more energized in your daily tasks—physical and mental.
Creatine, energy & brain health
Small amounts of the compound are stored in the brain, which is an organ that requires a lot of energy to function. Complex cognitive tasks (whether that’s recalling memories or thinking through complex scenarios at work) can require more energy.
While glucose is the main source of energy for the brain, it gets converted into ATP (adenosine triphosphate)1 before it can actually be used. And this is where creatine comes in.
Creatine is a precursor for phosphocreatine, which is needed for generating ATP. So, higher concentrations of phosphocreatine equal higher energy-generating potential.*
Plus, research shows this translates to noticeable changes in cognition and energy.
- Researchers of a 2023 meta-analysis concluded that creatine enhanced measures of memory performance2 in healthy adults. Those who were between the ages of 66 and 76 experienced the most benefits.*
- Researchers of a 2024 study3 found that creatine gave a much-needed energy boost to the brain after a night of poor sleep by improving cognitive performance and short-term memory.*
- Sometimes, low mental energy is linked to our mood. Studies show that creatine can help decrease low mood.*
Just taking 5 grams of creatine a day can help you reap these benefits (as well as all the muscle health ones).* mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ is a great choice.
While everyone seems to be loving its toning effects, many reviewers specifically cite the energy and mental clarity support it also provides.*
Here’s what they’re saying.
No more sore muscles & superpowers for my brain!
“I’ve been using mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ for 60 days, and let me tell you—this stuff is basically my new superpower.
My muscles? They don’t even know the meaning of soreness anymore. I can finally do leg day without waddling around like a baby giraffe the next day.
Since using this product, I've also increased my strength training weight by 25%.*
Energy? Through the roof. I’ve gone from ‘I need a nap’ to ‘Let’s conquer the world!’ before lunch. And mental clarity? I don’t know if this is how geniuses feel, but I’m definitely remembering where I put my keys now.*
Plus, it actually tastes good and mixes so easily—there are no weird clumps or mystery sludge at the bottom of the glass. Honestly, this has become my daily secret weapon. I highly recommend it!”*
–Angela L.
A perfect boost for my busy schedule
“It feels like an understatement to say I have a lot on my plate every day. From taking care of my four-year-old daughter to balancing a full-time job and trying to support my own health in the process, I need to feel like I’m functioning on all cylinders. That’s one of the many reasons I love mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+. I started taking it to support my muscle mass, but I ended up noticing brain benefits, too. I feel sharper, more energized, and able to tackle my daily demands when I take it regularly.”*
–Ailsa C.
Love this product!
“I was taking a different brand of creatine, and once I started taking this combination of creatine and taurine, I noticed an immediate difference. My energy level and cognitive clarity have both increased. And, it tastes good. [I] highly recommend this product!
Mental clarity
“I have taken this [product] for a month and have noticed more mental clarity and less muscle fatigue.”*
–Leslie G.
More energy
“I have been taking the creatine drink mix raspberry flavor for about 3 months! I can feel a change in energy, and I am able to lift a little heavier weights! It’s a great product with good flavor and mixes well into my water.”*
–Amy C.
Recovery & clarity
“I am really enjoying this product. I have seen improvements in recovery after exercise as well as clarity and focus.”*
–Michelle Ten H.
More energy!
“I originally ordered these for myself to help build more muscle when I lift weights. I found [that it] also gives me more energy and endurance at the gym. My husband has now started drinking them as well so I'm ordering another shipment!”*
–-Anne S.
The takeaway
Creatine is a powerful tool in supporting brain health and mental clarity.*
Just taking 5 grams a day can transform how you think and feel.* Try mixing the raspberry flavor in water for a refreshing drink or add our unflavored option to smoothies, yogurt, or coffee to seamlessly integrate it into your daily routine.