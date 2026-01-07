Study Shows Creatine Supports Muscle Strength In Nearly Everyone (Not Just Athletes)*
Creatine has long been boxed into a very specific subset of the fitness world (i.e. the shaker bottles of already muscular guys trying to build even more muscle). But its benefits extend far beyond this stereotype.
Taking creatine supplements helps people of all fitness levels (and ages) build and maintain more muscle than they would from exercise alone. Don’t believe it? Here’s what a new meta-analysis reveals1.
About the study
To test whether creatine’s benefits truly extend beyond seasoned gym-goers, researchers conducted a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials examining creatine supplementation and muscle strength.
The goal wasn’t just to confirm that creatine works (research already shows that it does), but to understand who benefits most and under what conditions. These conditions include training status (novices vs. trained), supplement dose, exercise intensity, and age.
Who benefited the most from creatine?
The results showed that people new to resistance training saw the greatest strength gains from creatine supplementation. Why? Likely because their muscles had more room to adapt and benefit from creatine’s role in rapid energy production.*
The analysis also revealed that creatine supplements work best when paired with moderate- to high-intensity training (aka sessions that fatigue your muscles).
Dosing of creatine supplements also mattered. And results of this study align with current recommendations that taking about 3 to 10 grams of creatine monohydrate is the most effective amount to support muscle strength and growth.*
How to take creatine for muscle health
When choosing a creatine supplement, always look for creatine monohydrate. It's the most researched form of the compound, and 100% of the dose you take can be absorbed and used by the body.
- For a 5-gram dose, mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ is a great option. It provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine. Taurine further supports exercise performance and recovery (as well as heart health).*
- For a 3-gram dose, consider this electrolyte powder that also provides creatine monohydrate. It's the perfect way to support your muscles and stay hydrated.
What about creatine for brain health?
The takeaway
Creatine remains one of the most reliable, well-researched supplements for supporting muscle strength. When taken consistently and paired with sufficiently challenging resistance training, it can deliver meaningful improvements in strength and muscle mass—especially for people who are new to lifting or getting back into a routine.*
If building and maintaining muscle is a priority, creatine is a simple, evidence-backed place to start.*