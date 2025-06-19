Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster, Research Finds

Ailsa Cowell
June 19, 2025
Image by Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy
sleep school

This article is from our sleep-focused newsletter, Sleep School, where we break down the latest research, expert-backed strategies, and practical tips to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed. For weekly insights delivered straight to your inbox, you can subscribe right here.

I love food, and I love sleep, so naturally, I’m intrigued when I read something that links the two together. Today, I’m sharing some research on the nighttime benefits of including protein in your diet, along with ways you can leverage your sleep schedule for optimal aging.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Power up your bedtime snack

What we eat before bed and how well we sleep is often overlooked, so consider this your sign to pay closer attention to your nighttime nutrition. Research shows protein content may play a meaningful role in sleep quality1:

  • A higher proportion of protein has been linked to better sleep efficiency, meaning participants spent more of their time in bed actually sleeping.
  • A shorter interval between eating and going to bed was associated with longer total sleep time and improved subjective sleep quality.
  • It’s worth noting that this study was performed on nurses after rotating night shifts, which comes with specific physiological changes.
  • If you follow a typical sleep schedule, this doesn’t necessarily mean you should eat right before bed, but it does suggest protein is a better option to reach for if you’re hungry in the evening hours.

Eating more protein for your last meal of the day is a safe intervention to experiment with, and it comes with many other proven whole-body benefits. It may be your ticket to deeper, more restorative sleep.

+Food for thought

----------------------------------------------------------------

Sleep yourself younger

----------------------------------------------------------------

Sleep facts

Did you know that as you age, your circadian rhythm may actually shift forward in time? This is called a phase advance, and for many, it means getting tired earlier in the day and waking up earlier in the morning.

Here’s the catch, though—this does not mean you need less sleep as you age, which is a common misconception. Most adults still need at least 7 hours of sleep to put their best foot forward.

+Early to bed

