Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Is The Easiest Way To Fall Asleep Faster (Sans Melatonin) 

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
December 11, 2023
Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Couple Snuggled Up and Sleeping In Bed
Image by LumiNola / iStock
December 11, 2023

From work stress to a noisy bedroom, there are plenty of factors that can make it challenging to fall asleep quickly. Once you take care of the elements that are in your control, sleep supplements can help further support you when it's time to wind down—but they're not all created equal.

One of the most popular sleep supplements in the U.S., melatonin, has come under fire recently for a number of reasons. For starters, melatonin is a hormone, and taking it nightly can affect your body's production and homeostasis of other hormones. Many supplements also contain levels of melatonin that are much higher than those your body produces endogenously (on its own), which health experts have raised red flags over. Not to mention, research shows that mislabeled melatonin products run rampant. Finally, since melatonin's job is to alert the body that it's time for bed, it won't necessarily do much to improve sleep quality—and can actually leave you feeling more tired come morning.

If you're looking for a supplement that'll help you fall asleep faster sans questionable hormones, sleep support+ is a name to know. mindbodygreen's nonhormonal sleep supplement is a gentler alternative that still delivers noticeable mind-body relaxation benefits come bedtime.*

Here's what customers are saying about how the bestselling supplement helps them fall asleep faster—and stay asleep longer—than melatonin ever could:*

1.

They work!

"I used to take three melatonin every night and had crazy dreams... I take two [sleep support+] before my bath every night and read for 10 minutes and quickly fall asleep and wake refreshed every morning. Finally sleeping eight hours every night. They work!"*

—Tracey

2.

I fall asleep faster and sleep longer

"I fall asleep faster and sleep longer on nights I take sleep support+. I can't take melatonin (makes my dreams super vivid and exhausting), so this has been so helpful."*

—Amy M.

3.

Top-notch

"Noticed a difference in sleep quality almost immediately. Magnesium supplements are a regular part of our routine, this one has proven more effective than others we have tried."*

—Rachel L.

4.

Helps me fall asleep

"I've tried so many sleep aids but none had worked until sleep support +! Helps me fall asleep and go back to sleep if I wake up in the middle of the night like I tend to do."*

—Catalina Z.

5.

Finally, I feel well-rested again!

"For many months, I've been battling sleep issues. I've tried everything and nothing has helped until I started taking mbg's sleep support+. Now I not only sleep soundly, but I don't have the usual 3 a.m. 'brain chatter.' So now I get eight hours of sleep with no interruption. I wake up feeling energized, clear, and refreshed."*

—Elizabeth S.

5.

Great sleep

"I am able to fall asleep as soon as I go to bed, about 45 minutes after taking sleep support. No drug hangover."*

—Charlayne P.

The takeaway

Sleep support+ has helped happy reviewers fall asleep faster without needing to reach for hormonal sleep aids like melatonin.* Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health
Mental Health

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health

Jason Wachob

Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*
Women's Health

Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped
Integrative Health

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped

Amanda Orlando

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D
Integrative Health

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D

Jamie Schneider

Crave Deep Sleep? This Supplement Is Way More Effective Than Sleepy Tea
Integrative Health

Crave Deep Sleep? This Supplement Is Way More Effective Than Sleepy Tea

Sarah Regan

Eat This Surprising Spice To Boost Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health
Integrative Health

Eat This Surprising Spice To Boost Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health

Sarah Regan

10 Early Signs Of Alzheimer's To Look For, From A Neuroscience Psychiatrist
Mental Health

10 Early Signs Of Alzheimer's To Look For, From A Neuroscience Psychiatrist

Daniel Amen, M.D.

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested
Integrative Health

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested

Hannah Frye

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Integrative Health

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health
Mental Health

I Have Synesthesia: 4 Tips To Supercharge Your Senses For Optimal Health

Jason Wachob

Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*
Women's Health

Women 50+ Are Loving This Product To Help Lose Stubborn Belly Fat*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped
Integrative Health

Life-Threatening Allergies Left Me With PTSD—Here’s What Helped

Amanda Orlando

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D
Integrative Health

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D

Jamie Schneider

Crave Deep Sleep? This Supplement Is Way More Effective Than Sleepy Tea
Integrative Health

Crave Deep Sleep? This Supplement Is Way More Effective Than Sleepy Tea

Sarah Regan

Eat This Surprising Spice To Boost Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health
Integrative Health

Eat This Surprising Spice To Boost Your Neuroplasticity & Brain Health

Sarah Regan

10 Early Signs Of Alzheimer's To Look For, From A Neuroscience Psychiatrist
Mental Health

10 Early Signs Of Alzheimer's To Look For, From A Neuroscience Psychiatrist

Daniel Amen, M.D.

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested
Integrative Health

Researchers Just Found A Really Good Reason To Get Your Biological Age Tested

Hannah Frye

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Integrative Health

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.