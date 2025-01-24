This Is How Much Sleep You Should Actually Be Getting, Depending On Your Age

And while some of us will require less sleep than others, sleep inadequacy over time is never a good thing. If you're consistently getting less than seven hours of sleep, your body and mind are likely paying the price. There is also evidence that when it comes to sleep, consistency is key. Research shows5 people who get four hours of sleep or less on some nights and 10 hours or more on others experience a negative impact on cognitive function than those who consistently get seven hours or more.