Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

I Drank This TikTok Favorite Beverage Every Night For A Week & Here's What Happened To My Sleep

Julia Guerra
Author:
Julia Guerra
March 04, 2025
Julia Guerra
Health Writer
By Julia Guerra
Health Writer
Julia Guerra is a health and wellness writer reporting for mindbodygreen, Elite Daily, and INSIDER.
woman drinking tea before bed
Image by Drazen Zigic / Stocksy
March 04, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The latest sleep hack buzzing around TikTok is drinking better-for-you nightcaps. Creators like The Jen Jones, Gracie Norton, Claire The Nutritionist, and Caleeshea, among countless others, have started sharing their favorite sips to help them sleep, claiming their delicious-looking mocktails boast snooze-boosting benefits. One of the most popular mixers you'll spot around the app is 100% tart cherry juice. 

I'm someone who is always looking for new ways to optimize my sleep routine. So when I saw that something as simple as pouring cherry juice over ice could help, I thought I might as well try the bedtime beverage out to see if it's worth the hype. Here's what happened when I bought myself a bottle and drank a glass before bed every night for a week:

Why tart cherry juice?

While you can't believe everything you read (or watch) on the internet, there is some scientific merit to the idea that tart cherry juice is good for sleep.

In a 2019 pilot study, for example, researchers found that participants who had been diagnosed with insomnia slept an average of 84 minutes longer when they drank tart cherry juice for two weeks1. However, participants drank a glass not once but twice a day—in the morning when they woke up and between one to two hours before bed every night.

According to celebrity chef and longevity wellness expert Serena Poon C.N., CHC, CHN (who was not involved in the study), tart cherry juice may be appealing to those struggling to fall and stay asleep because it contains two natural sleep aids: melatonin and tryptophan.

"Melatonin is a hormone (normally triggered by darkness) that is produced naturally in the body and adjusts your circadian rhythm accordingly," Poon tells mindbodygreen over email. And we all know tryptophan as the amino acid in turkey that supposedly helps put us to sleep after every Thanksgiving meal.

What happened when I drank tart cherry juice before bed for a week:

Day 1

I drank my first glass before bed on a Wednesday and felt tired fairly quickly after downing my last drop. I felt skeptical about whether or not I could feel the effects that fast, though; I had also woken up early that morning to exercise, and that time of the month wasn't too far away, so I wasn't sold. However, I did fall asleep as soon as my head hit the pillow an hour or so later and stayed asleep throughout the night.

Day 2

Thursday night was a different story. I did feel sleepy post-nightcap, but I woke up a few times and found it difficult to fall back asleep. To be fair, it may have been a combination of the sugary fruit drink (1 cup of unsweetened tart cherry juice contains 33 grams of sugar) and a late dinner. After all, registered dietitian Julie Stefanski, M.Ed., RDN, did previously warn mbg readers that falling asleep with a full belly results in continued digestion that requires more energy exertion throughout the night. It's no wonder I was tossing and turning. 

Day 3

Thanks in large part to the never-ending construction on the Garden State Parkway, I didn't get home from my niece's school play until after 11:30 p.m. on Friday. You'd think I'd down my glass of cherry juice and go to bed by that point, but I hadn't eaten since lunchtime and was starving. My husband and I went to the diner, ate some eggs, and then I partook in my new nightly ritual. To say that I was exhausted would be an understatement. I took my last sips in bed and fell asleep instantly. I didn't wake up until after 10 a.m. the next morning, but I doubt it had anything to do with the juice. 

Days 4-5

The weekend was busy but not nearly as eventful as the days leading up to it. I woke up at my normal time and went to sleep before midnight. I also made sure to eat properly and at normal human hours, so I felt hopeful about the effects I might experience from the cherry juice. Unfortunately, the bedtime beverage seemed to only wreak havoc on my sleep schedule.

On Saturday night, I woke up constantly, and according to my Oura ring, it took me nearly a half-hour to fall asleep on Sunday night (something I rarely struggle with). 

Days 6-7

The last few days of this experiment were, thankfully, uneventful. I drank the tart cherry juice before bed, fell asleep, and didn't wake up until my alarm sounded the next morning.

My takeaway from the experiment

Some research suggests that the TikTok phenomenon of drinking tart cherry juice before bed can benefit your overall sleep quality. In my experience, it takes time for the positive effects to kick in and heavily relies on circumstances, such as your diet, beyond the nightcap and how sensitive you are to sugar.

Luckily, if you struggle to fall or stay asleep, there are other ways to improve your sleep quality, from correcting your sleep hygiene to optimizing your bedroom to taking a sleep supplement that has more science behind it than the latest social media craze. Here are some mbg favorites to get you snoozing.

More On This Topic

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say
Integrative Health

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Heart Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should
Integrative Health

The Heart Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should

Ava Durgin

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)
Integrative Health

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Integrative Health

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*
Integrative Health

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It
Integrative Health

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Integrative Health

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline

Jenny Fant

Research Reveals Microplastics In The Brain — Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Research Reveals Microplastics In The Brain — Here's What To Do About It

Ava Durgin

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say
Integrative Health

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Heart Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should
Integrative Health

The Heart Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should

Ava Durgin

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)
Integrative Health

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Integrative Health

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*
Integrative Health

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It
Integrative Health

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Integrative Health

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline

Jenny Fant

Research Reveals Microplastics In The Brain — Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Research Reveals Microplastics In The Brain — Here's What To Do About It

Ava Durgin

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say
Integrative Health

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Heart Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should
Integrative Health

The Heart Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should

Ava Durgin

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)
Integrative Health

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Integrative Health

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*
Integrative Health

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It
Integrative Health

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Integrative Health

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline

Jenny Fant

Research Reveals Microplastics In The Brain — Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Research Reveals Microplastics In The Brain — Here's What To Do About It

Ava Durgin

This Diet Increases Brain Cancer Survival By 66%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Diet Increases Brain Cancer Survival By 66%, Study Finds

Ava Durgin

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say
Integrative Health

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Heart Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should
Integrative Health

The Heart Health Tests You Didn't Know To Ask For — But Should

Ava Durgin

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)
Integrative Health

The Sneaky Triggers For Morning & Evening Headaches (Yes, They're Different)

Hannah Frye

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Integrative Health

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*
Integrative Health

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It
Integrative Health

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Integrative Health

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Just 2 Hours Of This Common Exposure Can Cause Cognitive Decline

Jenny Fant

Research Reveals Microplastics In The Brain — Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Research Reveals Microplastics In The Brain — Here's What To Do About It

Ava Durgin

This Diet Increases Brain Cancer Survival By 66%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Diet Increases Brain Cancer Survival By 66%, Study Finds

Ava Durgin

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.