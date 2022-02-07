This Brazilian Beauty Brand Is On A Mission To Make Body Care More Meaningful

More and more women over the last several years have turned to skin care as a way to give back to themselves. Their seven-step nightly routine has become the consistent bit of self-care they look forward to each day, with a monthly facial for that extra boost of TLC. But what about all the parts that exist under our neckline? Has the rest of our body become chopped liver?

Hopefully not for long thanks to NativaSPA, a Brazilian beauty brand on a mission to inspire a whole new kind of care: one that embraces our whole body. With all that we have going on, we deserve a self-care ritual that takes into account our whole being rather than a fragmented, face-first approach. We deserve a moment to experience what it feels like to be human and to enjoy being in our own skin, each and every day.