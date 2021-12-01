Quinoa Oil Is Changing How We're Thinking About Body Care & Beauty. Here's Why

There's a reason NativaSPA's collection of whole-body care is powered by quinoa. This ingredient is loaded with properties that take skin care to the next level... Starting with omegas. Quinoa is rich in omega-3, -6, and -9—the healthy fats that help us build a healthy body. Our body already produces omega-9 on its own, but applying quinoa oil topically helps replenish our skin's supply of omega-3 and -6 in one slather. Omegas are proven to support healthy skin, aiding in both inflammation and healing wounds, and quinoa oil has 30x more than coconut oil, 4x more than avocado oil, and 2x more than almond oil.

Quinoa oil is rich in the healthy fats our skin is thirsty for, but it also provides significant antioxidant protection. As a refresher, antioxidants help our skin fight the free radicals that can lead to skin damage, wrinkles, and inflammation. This golden oil has high concentrations of polyphenols (micronutrients proven to protect our skin from the sun), carotenoids ("powerful antioxidant substances"), and tocopherols like vitamin E, also protecting our skin from the sun and free radicals. Compared to other grains, quinoa oil is the superior source for antioxidants, which have the potential to transform our skin.