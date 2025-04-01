Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Set To Be The Luckiest In Love This April
We've officially entered spring, Aries season, and a new astrological year, but depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect in the month of April.
And let's be real, what we really want to know is how the astrological forecast will impact our love lives. With Venus and Mercury retrogrades in the mix, things could get a little dicey—but these three zodiac signs might just come out on the other side unscathed. In fact, they might even find luck in love this month.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign, rising sign, and Venus sign.
Pisces
The planet of love might be retrograde, Pisces, but it's still in your sign. When Venus is in our sign, we tend to be more attractive and even magnetic to others, so don't be surprised if people are suddenly smitten with you.
And considering Venus and Mercury retrogrades have a reputation of bringing old flames back around, you might even have exes coming out of the woodworks—or perhaps, you're the ex sending late night texts? Mercury is retrograde in your sign for the first week of April, so remember not to say anything too risky.
When in doubt, Venus retrograde ends on April 12, but will remain in your sign until April 29, so soak up that window while it lasts!
Scorpio
Feeling flirty, Scorpio? As Venus in Pisces moves through its retrograde cycle, it's activating your fifth house of romance and passion. You're no stranger to the intense, passionate sides of life, and now, you're being asked to spend a little more time there.
This could look like more fun in the bedroom, but it could also mean putting yourself out there in new ways. With both Venus and Mercury retrograde in your fifth house, is there someone you previously dismissed who might be worth a second look?
Later this month, watch out for the Taurus new moon on April 27. It's going to activate your seventh house of longterm partnership, and with Venus in direct motion by then, it's a great time to start something new in the love department.
Libra
For all of Aries season and a majority of the month of April, Libra, the sun is moving through your seventh house of longterm commitment and partnership. Not only that, but expansive Jupiter in Gemini is forming a harmonious trine to your sign, encouraging you to broaden your horizons.
With Mercury and Venus both resuming forward motion after April 7 and 12, respectively, you'll have the green light to start something new. This could be a new relationship entirely, or if you're in an existing relationship, it might be time for certain patterns or dynamics within the relationship to get a refresh.
Whatever the case may be, Libra, you're known to be the most relationship-oriented sign, so lean into the sweetness of the spring season.
The takeaway
If you're not an Aries, Scorpio, or Libra, have no fear. There's always the possibility for every zodiac sign to find love, but understanding the astrological forecast of the month can help us navigate what's in store.