Which Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Heartbreakers? Watch Out For These 3
The 12 signs of the zodiac each approach relationships differently, with some being serial monogamists and others being, well, more likely to break your heart.
Of course, someone's sign doesn't guarantee they'll be a heartbreaker, but the following three signs have a reputation for struggling with commitment.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, which influences the way we behave in relationships.
Sagittarius
The biggest heartbreaker of them all is none other than...drumroll please...Sagittarius! Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, Sagittarius has a lively and free-spirited energy, which can be extremely attractive to a lot of people.
Of course, that same free spirit is also why Sag struggles with commitment, so good luck trying to nail them down. They prefer to live life on their own terms, and that means not being burdened by the emotional needs of others.
You'll have the time of your life with Sagittarius for a week or two—maybe even a few months if you're lucky—but once they're ready to move on, they won't think twice (or feel bad) about breaking your heart.
Gemini
The second biggest heartbreaker of the zodiac is quick and curious Gemini. Like the element of air associated with this sign, Gemini is all over the place, constantly seeking new experiences—including meeting new people.
They're likely to have plenty of short-lived flings, but actually committing to someone? That's a Gemini rarity. Of course, you'll only realize this after they've charmed you into falling in love with them.
Gemini doesn't even mean to be a heartbreaker; they simply don't realize the impression they leave on people. Once their curiosity and wandering eye lead them elsewhere, don't be surprised if you never hear from them again.
Aquarius
Finally, we have Aquarius as the third biggest heartbreaker of the zodiac. Like Gemini, Aquarius is an air sign, so they tend to be more analytical and even emotionally aloof. As you can imagine, that doesn't make romantic relationships especially easy.
Aquarius folks aren't emotionless, per se, but they tend to have a cool, logical approach to love. A warm and loving partnership isn't a huge priority of theirs, as they're more focused on independence, retaining their individuality, and of course, somehow saving humanity.
Not to mention, Aquarius is a fixed sign, which can make them a bit stubborn. They tend to think their way of doing things is the only way, so they prefer to avoid the compromising necessary in relationships.
The takeaway
While all the zodiac signs might break someone's heart at one point or another, a few signs stand out as the real players of the zodiac. For Sagittarius, Gemini, and Aquarius, even if they don't intend to, they may leave a lot of broken hearts in their wake.