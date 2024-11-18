Advertisement
These Zodiac Signs Make The Most Comforting Friends & Shoulders To Cry On
When you need a shoulder to cry on, you'll find out sooner or later that some signs are naturally more comforting and supportive than others.
Of course, we're not saying the following signs are guaranteed to make you feel better—or that the other signs won't—but in terms of the quintessential qualities of the zodiac signs, these three tend to be your best bet for a good vent or cry sesh.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of these signs as their sun, moon, or rising sign, or even their Mercury sign, which influences the way we think and communicate.
Pisces
The best zodiac sign to turn to when you need a shoulder to cry on is none other than sensitive and intuitive Pisces. In fact, they'll probably know something is wrong before you even tell them!
With their keen sense of others' emotions, and their strong ability to empathize, these are the friends who will cry along with you, make you feel seen and understood, and never judge you for your feelings.
Taurus
If you don't necessarily need someone to cry with you, but rather prefer a friend who can help calm you down and ground you, get yourself a Taurus bestie. These folks make serenity look easy, and they can offer you the perspective and comfort you need when you're feeling your worst.
What you see is what you get with a Taurus, so they're not going to necessarily say whatever you want to hear. Instead, they can offer you practical, tangible advice, a listening ear—and knowing them—some yummy treats to lift your spirits.
Cancer
Finally, we have Cancer as the third best sign to go to when you need a comforting friend. Probably not a huge surprise to anyone, considering Cancer is considered the archetypal "mama-bear" of the zodiac. As a water sign ruled by the moon, these folks are right up there with Pisces in terms of their intuition and emotional sensitivity.
And like Pisces, Cancers will definitely cry with you—not to mention fiercely defend you in the case that you've been wronged. Ultimately, these folks have a ton of love to give, so if you need some, they're happy to oblige.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer will always know just the right thing to say to stop your tears—but chances are they'll come close. Between the warmth they all exude and the genuine care they have for their loved ones, you're always in good company with these three.
