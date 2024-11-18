Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

These Zodiac Signs Make The Most Comforting Friends & Shoulders To Cry On

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 18, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Gillian Vann / Stocksy
November 18, 2024

When you need a shoulder to cry on, you'll find out sooner or later that some signs are naturally more comforting and supportive than others.

Of course, we're not saying the following signs are guaranteed to make you feel better—or that the other signs won't—but in terms of the quintessential qualities of the zodiac signs, these three tend to be your best bet for a good vent or cry sesh.

And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of these signs as their sun, moon, or rising sign, or even their Mercury sign, which influences the way we think and communicate.

1.

Pisces

The best zodiac sign to turn to when you need a shoulder to cry on is none other than sensitive and intuitive Pisces. In fact, they'll probably know something is wrong before you even tell them!

With their keen sense of others' emotions, and their strong ability to empathize, these are the friends who will cry along with you, make you feel seen and understood, and never judge you for your feelings.

2.

Taurus

If you don't necessarily need someone to cry with you, but rather prefer a friend who can help calm you down and ground you, get yourself a Taurus bestie. These folks make serenity look easy, and they can offer you the perspective and comfort you need when you're feeling your worst.

What you see is what you get with a Taurus, so they're not going to necessarily say whatever you want to hear. Instead, they can offer you practical, tangible advice, a listening ear—and knowing them—some yummy treats to lift your spirits.

3.

Cancer

Finally, we have Cancer as the third best sign to go to when you need a comforting friend. Probably not a huge surprise to anyone, considering Cancer is considered the archetypal "mama-bear" of the zodiac. As a water sign ruled by the moon, these folks are right up there with Pisces in terms of their intuition and emotional sensitivity.

And like Pisces, Cancers will definitely cry with you—not to mention fiercely defend you in the case that you've been wronged. Ultimately, these folks have a ton of love to give, so if you need some, they're happy to oblige.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying that Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer will always know just the right thing to say to stop your tears—but chances are they'll come close. Between the warmth they all exude and the genuine care they have for their loved ones, you're always in good company with these three.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.