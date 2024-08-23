Advertisement
The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Likely To Stab You In The Back
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their individual strengths and weaknesses. Some excel at working hard, others are skilled in the bedroom, and indeed, some signs are more likely to betray you than others.
We're not saying these signs are bound to stab you in the back, or even that the other signs won't, but in terms of the energy of the different signs and their tendencies—these three are the most likely to be backstabbers.
And P.S., this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Aries
If you've ever met the fury of an angry Aries, it may come as no surprise that they're taking the number one spot on our list. As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries folks have one priority: themselves.
Like a first-born child with no siblings yet to worry about, Aries' strength lies in its self-assuredness, confidence, and bravery. In the context of relationships, however, those strengths don't always translate. These people can be temperamental at best, and extremely aggressive at their worst.
Aries folks also tend to take a "my-way-or-the-highway" approach, with little regard to the concerns of others if they don't match their own. So when it comes to betrayal? An Aries won't think twice. Their motto is to ask for an apology, not permission.
Gemini
Geminis get a reputation for being "two-faced," and while this is, in part, because Gemini is a sign of adaptability, that adaptability can also lend itself to betrayal and backstabbing.
As an air sign, Geminis tend to be flighty and fickle, changing their minds at the drop of a hat. Not only do they not like getting bogged down by other people's drama (even if they love talking about it), but they're also cooly unattached. So, if they sense you're impeding on their freedom, don't be surprised if they make a break for it.
And speaking of gossiping, let's just say it's one of Gemini's strong suits. Watch what you tell these folks because they have a hard time keeping their mouths shut. If they're going to betray you, it'll most likely be a betrayal of confidence.
Sagittarius
And finally, we have Sagittarius, the bold and brash archer of the zodiac. While these fun-loving signs are known for being adventurous and spontaneous, that doesn't mean they make loyal friends or partners. In fact, quite the opposite!
What feels like spontaneity to them can seem impulsive to others, and it's not uncommon for a Sag to flake on plans, break promises, or even suddenly cut things off, never to be heard from again. Like Gemini, Sagittarius seeks freedom and expansion, making them notoriously hard to pin down.
If a Sag is going to betray you, it's probably in the form of breaking some commitment—or never committing in the first place. If you can live with their unreliability and insatiable need for independence...at least they're fun to be around?
The takeaway
Just for good measure, we'll say it again: these signs aren't 100% going to betray you, and the other zodiac signs can certainly still stab you in the back, too. Nevertheless, if you're healing from trust issues and want to protect your own energy, it might be worth being extra discerning with Sag, Gemini, and Aries.
