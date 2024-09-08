Advertisement
One Zodiac Sign Is The Most Health Obsessed Of Them All
The zodiac signs all have their quirky obsessions; Taurus is obsessed with luxury while Pisces is obsessed with daydreaming—and then there are the signs inclined to obsess over their health.
While it's not an absolute guarantee, these three zodiac signs are the most likely to get on an obsessive health streak.
And if you're familiar with reading birth charts, BTW, this would apply to anyone who has these signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as any of these signs over their sixth house of health and routine.
Virgo
There's no doubt that the number one spot on this list goes to Virgo. These perfectionists are even associated with the sixth house of health, self care, and routine—so being healthy isn't just a fad to them, it's very much a lifestyle.
From their morning routine, to their meal prep masterpieces, to the countless hours spent learning what's actually healthy these days, look no further than Virgo to provide the ultimate health and fitness inspo. And for what it's worth, if you're in need of some motivation, Virgo is happy to offer their well-researched opinions on what you should do.
Of course, too much stressing over one's health can wind up having undesired effects, so while health and routine are two of Virgo's strengths, they could stand to relax about it a little.
Capricorn
As another earth sign, like Virgo, Capricorn is a sign that appreciates the stability and structure that an optimized health routine provides. Plus, as easily the hardest-working sign in the zodiac, you can bet they're applying that same mindset to their fitness goals.
Capricorns are the kind of people to wake up with enough time to get their workout in before clocking long hours at work. They take themselves seriously, and that includes how their bodies are feeling and performing. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline, Capricorns don't need frivolous pleasures, they want real, tangible results.
All that to say, if Capricorns want to be truly healthy, they need to remember to rest. Self-care isn't selfish—and neither is taking a break once in a while—as hard as that is for Caps to believe.
Libra
And finally, coming in third place, we have Libra. Unlike Virgo and Capricorn, Libra is an air sign, so their motivations for staying healthy are different—but they crave balance nonetheless. As a sign all about maintaining equilibrium, Libra feels their best when they're keeping their routines varied yet balanced, with a good mix of healthy activities built into their daily life.
Libras are also ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure. So for them, creating a healthy lifestyle is an act of love to themselves—and let's be real, these folks are romantic. They romanticize their daily walk, their morning smoothie, their wind-down routine, and so on.
And speaking of Venus, Libras may also wish to maintain their health for more aesthetic reasons, if we're being honest. After all, Venus is the planet of beauty, as well.
The takeaway
We're not saying these three signs are bound to obsess over their health—just that they're more likely than the other signs to do so. At the end of the day, focusing on your health is never a bad thing, so long as you don't get carried away with stressing about it about it all the time.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel