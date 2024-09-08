Skip to Content
Spirituality

One Zodiac Sign Is The Most Health Obsessed Of Them All

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
September 08, 2024
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
September 08, 2024

The zodiac signs all have their quirky obsessions; Taurus is obsessed with luxury while Pisces is obsessed with daydreaming—and then there are the signs inclined to obsess over their health.

While it's not an absolute guarantee, these three zodiac signs are the most likely to get on an obsessive health streak.

And if you're familiar with reading birth charts, BTW, this would apply to anyone who has these signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as any of these signs over their sixth house of health and routine.

1.

Virgo

There's no doubt that the number one spot on this list goes to Virgo. These perfectionists are even associated with the sixth house of health, self care, and routine—so being healthy isn't just a fad to them, it's very much a lifestyle.

From their morning routine, to their meal prep masterpieces, to the countless hours spent learning what's actually healthy these days, look no further than Virgo to provide the ultimate health and fitness inspo. And for what it's worth, if you're in need of some motivation, Virgo is happy to offer their well-researched opinions on what you should do.

Of course, too much stressing over one's health can wind up having undesired effects, so while health and routine are two of Virgo's strengths, they could stand to relax about it a little.

2.

Capricorn

As another earth sign, like Virgo, Capricorn is a sign that appreciates the stability and structure that an optimized health routine provides. Plus, as easily the hardest-working sign in the zodiac, you can bet they're applying that same mindset to their fitness goals.

Capricorns are the kind of people to wake up with enough time to get their workout in before clocking long hours at work. They take themselves seriously, and that includes how their bodies are feeling and performing. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline, Capricorns don't need frivolous pleasures, they want real, tangible results.

All that to say, if Capricorns want to be truly healthy, they need to remember to rest. Self-care isn't selfish—and neither is taking a break once in a while—as hard as that is for Caps to believe.

3.

Libra

And finally, coming in third place, we have Libra. Unlike Virgo and Capricorn, Libra is an air sign, so their motivations for staying healthy are different—but they crave balance nonetheless. As a sign all about maintaining equilibrium, Libra feels their best when they're keeping their routines varied yet balanced, with a good mix of healthy activities built into their daily life.

Libras are also ruled by Venus, the planet of love and pleasure. So for them, creating a healthy lifestyle is an act of love to themselves—and let's be real, these folks are romantic. They romanticize their daily walk, their morning smoothie, their wind-down routine, and so on.

And speaking of Venus, Libras may also wish to maintain their health for more aesthetic reasons, if we're being honest. After all, Venus is the planet of beauty, as well.

The takeaway

We're not saying these three signs are bound to obsess over their health—just that they're more likely than the other signs to do so. At the end of the day, focusing on your health is never a bad thing, so long as you don't get carried away with stressing about it about it all the time.

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

