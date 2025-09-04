Which Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed? It's Alway Seems To Be These 3
All 12 signs of the zodiacs have their own unique strengths and weaknesses, and that includes in the fashion department. While not every sign is fashion-savvy, there are a few who are known to rock the best outfits.
Of course, we're not guaranteeing that the following three signs are automatically going to be style icons—or that the other signs won't be—just that these three are the most likely to take the title of "best dressed."
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following three signs as their sun sign, rising sign, or even their Venus sign, with Venus influencing the way we dress and show our beauty.
Libra
Coming in first placed as the best dressed zodiac sign—and as no surprise to anyone—is darling Libra. This air sign is known to be flirty, charming, and yes, quite the fashion icon. Since they're a cardinal sign, they're always the first to spot the trends, but that's not all; Libra is also ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty.
So if there's anyone who can walk the line between trendy yet classic, or chic yet comfortable, it's this sign. Symbolized by the scales, Libras have a keen sense of balance, and that translates to their perfectly balanced looks, too.
Virgo
The second most best dressed sign of the zodiac is Virgo. While they may not post "fit-checks" that are quite as trendy or eye-catching as Libra, Virgo's look is refined and classic, with a heavy dose of preppy influence.
Think dark academia, earth tones, collared shirts, buttons, and loafers. And since Virgo's are notorious for their attention to detail, they'll probably have perfectly tailored clothes or even subtle hints of personalization to their outfits, such as timeless accessories or bespoke jewelry. In any case, their perfectionist streak definitely lends itself to an eye for fashion.
Leo
The third best-dressed sign of the zodiac is none other than glamorous Leo. Of course, they had to make this list because if there's anything Leo loves, it's the spotlight. With their regal energy and commanding presence, you better believe they're dressing to impress.
For Leo, their outfits need to match their personality, and that means big and bold. These are your show-stopping fashionistas who aren't afraid to take some risks and put themselves out there with their wardrobe choices. If all eyes are on them, they'll give you something to talk about.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that Libras, Virgos, and Leos are all bound to have an immaculate sense of style. Plus, the other signs can still have their fashionable moments too! But in general, these three do tend to have a good eye for fashion.
And even if you're not a Libra, Virgo, or Leo, understanding your own birth chart—and especially your Venus sign—can help you dress in a way that's suited for you, no matter your sign.