Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
November 11, 2024
Ava Durgin
mindbodygreen Writer
By Ava Durgin
Image by Stocksy | valbar STUDIO
November 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

What if your heart held the key to managing stress? Heart rate variability, or HRV, might be your body’s best-kept secret for staying resilient and bouncing back from stressors. Leah Lagos, Psy.D, psychologist and biofeedback expert, joined the mindbodygreen podcast to explain the power of HRV and what we can start doing today to optimize this powerful health metric.

The basics

Lagos emphasizes that the key to boosting HRV lies in understanding what makes your nervous system thrive. She refers to these factors as your amplifiers and subtractors—the lifestyle habits that either elevate or reduce your HRV. 

While prioritizing quality sleep, staying active, and limiting alcohol intake are well-known ways to support HRV, Lagos has pinpointed some powerful, lesser-known techniques to boost this important metric even further.

Here are three science-backed methods to help you elevate your HRV and enhance your resilience every day.

1. The power of breathwork

It sounds simple, but breathwork is one of the most effective tools Lagos recommends for boosting HRV. Breathwork trains your autonomic nervous system, helping your body become more adaptable to stress by strengthening the barrier reflex that regulates your heart rate and blood pressure. Lagos even has a specialized 10-week protocol: two 15-minute sessions daily, breathing at your personal “resonance frequency.”

If you’re struggling to find this frequency for yourself, you can start with a general pattern—inhale for four seconds and exhale for six seconds. Over time, this practice can help you feel more in control of your stress response, giving you the power to keep calm in high-stress situations.

2. Fine-tune your food timing, type, and amount

Your diet doesn’t just affect how you feel but also how your autonomic nervous system performs, influencing HRV in surprising ways. Research links HRV benefits with the Mediterranean diet, fish consumption, and multivitamin use, showing that a nutrient-dense approach can support resilience. But timing is crucial, too. Lagos recommends finishing your last meal at least three hours before bed. This habit allows your body to wind down for restorative sleep, maximizing HRV improvement overnight.

If you’re looking to personalize your nutrition for HRV further, try experimenting with different diets—perhaps increasing omega-3-rich foods or integrating nutrient-packed greens—and track your HRV to see how your body responds. To see a real-life example, check out how our founder and co-CEO, Jason Wachob, tweaked his diet and dramatically improved his HRV.

3. Build a sense of safety into your life

The impact of feeling safe1 goes deeper than we think. Lagos highlights that environments where we feel secure—whether with friends, family, or alone in a space we love—activate our parasympathetic nervous system, also known as the “rest and digest” mode. This activation not only boosts HRV but also lowers stress levels.

One fascinating aspect? Studies show that parents can increase their HRV just by spending quality time with their kids. This positive effect happens because the autonomic systems of parents and children tend to sync up, especially in safe, low-stress situations, like playing or resting together. So whether it’s a family night, a cozy spot at home, or time outdoors, intentionally creating safe, calming moments can work wonders for your HRV.

The takeaway

Boosting your HRV isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach; it’s about finding and refining what best supports your body’s nervous system. 

Lagos stresses the value of tracking your HRV trends over time rather than fixating on daily fluctuations. By integrating practices like breathwork, optimizing your nutrition, and fostering a sense of safety, you can naturally stabilize your HRV and strengthen your “stress muscle.” This tailored approach not only enhances your adaptability to stress but also paves the way for long-term well-being, empowering you to navigate life’s challenges with resilience and ease.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say
Women's Health

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For
Women's Health

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For

Hannah Frye

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health

Hannah Frye

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep

Marina Gurvich, OD

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)
Integrative Health

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)

Caroline Dweck

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say
Women's Health

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For
Women's Health

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For

Hannah Frye

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health

Hannah Frye

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep

Marina Gurvich, OD

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)
Integrative Health

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)

Caroline Dweck

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say
Women's Health

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For
Women's Health

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For

Hannah Frye

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health

Hannah Frye

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep

Marina Gurvich, OD

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)
Integrative Health

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)

Caroline Dweck

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour

Hannah Frye

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say
Women's Health

Here's When You Should Avoid Greasy Foods The Most, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For
Women's Health

Do PMS Supplements Work? Here Are The Top Ingredients To Look For

Hannah Frye

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Cook With This Spice To Make Your Food Anti-Inflammatory & Better For Gut Health

Hannah Frye

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

How I'm Cutting Down On My Nightly Screentime For The Sake Of Deep Sleep

Marina Gurvich, OD

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In October & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)
Integrative Health

How To Prepare Your Body To Eat Meat Again (If It's Been A While)

Caroline Dweck

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.