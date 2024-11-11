3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Lagos stresses the value of tracking your HRV trends over time rather than fixating on daily fluctuations. By integrating practices like breathwork, optimizing your nutrition, and fostering a sense of safety, you can naturally stabilize your HRV and strengthen your “stress muscle.” This tailored approach not only enhances your adaptability to stress but also paves the way for long-term well-being, empowering you to navigate life’s challenges with resilience and ease.