Integrative Health

Want To Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer's? Be Sure To Avoid These Foods

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

If you've ever doubted that diet plays a role in brain health for the longterm, you won't anymore; According to new research published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, certain foods have a strong link to increased Alzheimer's risk, while others could help reduce your risk. Here's what to know.

Foods associated with an increased Alzheimer's risk

For this review, two researchers wanted to understand the connection between Alzheimer's risk and different diets, pouring through over 250 existing studies from all around the world.

Studies included everything from ecological research, to prospective and cross-sectional observational research, as well as lab studies—and all signs point to dietary choices as a huge factor in Alzheimer's risk.

Namely, the findings suggest, meat consumption and ultra processed foods are associated with an increased risk for Alzheimer's.

Red and processed meat (i.e. hotdogs, hamburgers, sausage, salami, etc.), plus refined rice and wheat, sugar-sweetened beverages, potatoes, and fruit juice appeared to be the biggest culprits, by way of ramping up inflammation and insulin resistance, the researchers say, as well as oxidative stress, elevated homocysteine, AGEs or "glycotoxins," and trimethylamine N-oxide in some cases.

What to eat instead

The good news is, along with identifying the foods that increase Alzheimer's risk, the researchers also identified the foods that decrease risk. They included:

  • Fish
  • Fruits
  • Brightly colored vegetables
  • Cruciferous vegetables
  • Leafy greens
  • Legumes
  • Olive oil
  • Soy products
  • Garlic
  • Spices
  • Whole grains

Cruciferous vegetables, for example, are loaded with antioxidants and can have anti-inflammatory properties, the study authors write, while brightly colored fruits can help combat oxidative stress by lowering free radical production.

And if you're really serious about lowering Alzheimer's risk through dietary choices, might we recommend the MIND diet? A hybrid between the Mediterranean and DASH1 diets (two very popular options for heart and brain health), the MIND diet was specifically created as an intervention to help reduce cognitive decline and fight against Alzheimer's and dementia.

It mainly involves prioritizing all the foods listed above, as well as limiting red meat, dairy, and sodium. Here's our full guide to the MIND diet to get started.

The takeaway

With over 250 different studies included in this research, this review confirms what we've been saying all along: A healthy diet is key to stay sharp as you age, and live well for longer. So during your next grocery trip, be sure to use discretion with your meat products, and swap in more plants where you can.

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
Integrative Health

I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*
Integrative Health

This Tasty Protein Shake Keeps Me Full For Up To 4 Hours (& Doesn't Taste Like Feet)*

Braelyn Wood

Add These Foods To Your Grocery List To Lower Cognitive Decline Risk Up To 27%
Integrative Health

Add These Foods To Your Grocery List To Lower Cognitive Decline Risk Up To 27%

Hannah Frye

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*
Integrative Health

The 4 Supplements This Nutrition Scientist Takes Daily For Muscle & Brain Health*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club
Women's Health

Biohacking & Toxic Masculinity: How Women Dismantled The Boys' Club

Jamie Schneider

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now
Women's Health

Women Have Been Ignored In Medical Research For Far Too Long — Until Now

Jamie Schneider

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

Hearing Loss Can Happen At Any Time: 7 Ways To Protect Your Ears Daily
Integrative Health

Hearing Loss Can Happen At Any Time: 7 Ways To Protect Your Ears Daily

Emma Loewe

The Detox Protocol (& Products) You Need To Stay On Top Of Liver Health*
Integrative Health

The Detox Protocol (& Products) You Need To Stay On Top Of Liver Health*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
