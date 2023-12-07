Advertisement
Want To Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer's? Be Sure To Avoid These Foods
If you've ever doubted that diet plays a role in brain health for the longterm, you won't anymore; According to new research published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, certain foods have a strong link to increased Alzheimer's risk, while others could help reduce your risk. Here's what to know.
Foods associated with an increased Alzheimer's risk
For this review, two researchers wanted to understand the connection between Alzheimer's risk and different diets, pouring through over 250 existing studies from all around the world.
Studies included everything from ecological research, to prospective and cross-sectional observational research, as well as lab studies—and all signs point to dietary choices as a huge factor in Alzheimer's risk.
Namely, the findings suggest, meat consumption and ultra processed foods are associated with an increased risk for Alzheimer's.
Red and processed meat (i.e. hotdogs, hamburgers, sausage, salami, etc.), plus refined rice and wheat, sugar-sweetened beverages, potatoes, and fruit juice appeared to be the biggest culprits, by way of ramping up inflammation and insulin resistance, the researchers say, as well as oxidative stress, elevated homocysteine, AGEs or "glycotoxins," and trimethylamine N-oxide in some cases.
What to eat instead
The good news is, along with identifying the foods that increase Alzheimer's risk, the researchers also identified the foods that decrease risk. They included:
- Fish
- Fruits
- Brightly colored vegetables
- Cruciferous vegetables
- Leafy greens
- Legumes
- Olive oil
- Soy products
- Garlic
- Spices
- Whole grains
Cruciferous vegetables, for example, are loaded with antioxidants and can have anti-inflammatory properties, the study authors write, while brightly colored fruits can help combat oxidative stress by lowering free radical production.
And if you're really serious about lowering Alzheimer's risk through dietary choices, might we recommend the MIND diet? A hybrid between the Mediterranean and DASH1 diets (two very popular options for heart and brain health), the MIND diet was specifically created as an intervention to help reduce cognitive decline and fight against Alzheimer's and dementia.
It mainly involves prioritizing all the foods listed above, as well as limiting red meat, dairy, and sodium. Here's our full guide to the MIND diet to get started.
The takeaway
With over 250 different studies included in this research, this review confirms what we've been saying all along: A healthy diet is key to stay sharp as you age, and live well for longer. So during your next grocery trip, be sure to use discretion with your meat products, and swap in more plants where you can.
