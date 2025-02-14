These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD

For creatine, gummy supplements are rising in popularity. Create gummies offer flavors like orange, sour green apple, and watermelon. Swoly also offers a strawberry creatine gummy. These supplements may be tasty and easy to take on the go, but you do need to eat 3-5 gummies at a time to reach the full serving size (which packs in added sugars). They’re also likely to be pricier per serving than their powdered counterparts.