These Are 5 Of The Nutrients Your Body Needs To Make Energy
Feeling low on energy? Your first thought might be to reach for another cup of coffee (and that’s not necessarily bad, as drinking up to 40 ounces a day supports longevity).
But caffeine isn’t the only way to perk up your energy levels. The body also relies on a steady supply of key nutrients to convert the foods you eat into usable energy and keep your cells, muscles, and brain functioning optimally.
From helping produce ATP (your body’s main energy currency) to supporting oxygen delivery, these five nutrients play an important role in your body’s natural energy production.
1. Magnesium supports cellular energy production
Magnesium is involved in more than 300 biochemical reactions throughout the body, including many that help create energy.
Your body needs magnesium to convert the food you eat into ATP, the molecule your cells use as a primary source of energy. Magnesium also helps support normal muscle and nervous system function1, which can influence how energized you feel throughout the day.
2. B vitamins help turn food into fuel
B vitamins are key players in your body’s energy metabolism. This group of nutrients helps your body break down carbohydrates, fats, and protein and convert them into usable energy.
Several B vitamins also support healthy red blood cell formation2, which helps transport oxygen throughout the body.
Because B vitamins work together, many multivitamins include a full spectrum of B vitamins to help support overall nutrient intake.
3. Creatine helps replenish quick energy stores
Most people know creatine for its role in exercise performance, but its benefits extend beyond the gym.*
Your body uses creatine to help regenerate ATP3 during times of increased energy demand, like intense exercise. While your body naturally produces creatine and you can get some from foods like meat and seafood, supplementation is the best way to increase your creatine stores.*
Creatine is also found in tissues with high energy demands, including the brain, which is why researchers continue exploring its potential role in cognitive health.* For more brain health benefits, pair creatine with citicoline.* This daily supplement provides both of these crucial ingredients.
4. Iron helps deliver oxygen for energy
Your cells need oxygen to efficiently produce energy, and iron helps make that possible.
Women are more likely than men to experience low iron levels, largely because of monthly menstrual blood loss. Since the body loses iron through blood, getting enough from food (or supplements when appropriate) is an important part of supporting healthy energy levels and overall well-being.
Vitamin D supports overall energy metabolism
Vitamin D is often called the “sunshine vitamin” because your body can make it when your skin is exposed to sunlight. While it’s best known for supporting bone health and immune function, vitamin D also plays a role throughout the body, including in processes involved in muscle function and cellular health.
Vitamin D receptors are found in many tissues, including muscle cells and mitochondria (the energy-producing structures inside your cells).
Research has also found that low vitamin D status is associated with fatigue and lower energy levels5. Maintaining adequate vitamin D levels through sun exposure, food, or supplementation when needed can help support overall health and the body’s natural energy processes.
Takeaway
Your energy levels depend on more than just how much sleep you get or how much coffee you drink.
Your body also needs key nutrients (including magnesium, B vitamins, iron, creatine, and vitamin D) to help convert fuel into usable energy and support the systems that keep you going.* Prioritizing a nutrient-rich diet and filling any gaps can help support your body’s natural energy production from the inside out.