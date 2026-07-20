A New AHA Review Tells Us How Much Coffee Is Likely Safe To Drink
If your morning doesn't officially start until that first cup of coffee, you're not alone.
Coffee is the most widely consumed beverage in the United States, and for most people, it's less about the caffeine and more about the ritual, the warmth, the routine, the moment before the day begins.
At times, coffee has gotten a bad rap; however, a major new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published in Circulation, examined decades of research on caffeine and heart health and offers some motivating guidance for us coffee lovers.
The findings are more nuanced than a simple "coffee is good" or "coffee is bad." There's a sweet spot, a few caveats, and one brewing detail that could actually matter for your cholesterol.
About the review
The statement comes from a panel of researchers writing on behalf of the American Heart Association, with the goal of taking a comprehensive look at how caffeine affects cardiovascular risk factors and disease.
One thing the authors flag upfront: most caffeine research has actually focused on coffee, because it's the most widely consumed caffeine source in the U.S.
So while the review is technically about caffeine, a lot of what it covers is really about coffee specifically, not caffeine in isolation. That context matters when reading the findings.
Moderate coffee drinkers had lower risk across multiple heart conditions
Drinking up to 3 to 5 cups of coffee a day (about 400 mg of caffeine) is safe for most adults and is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation, a heart rhythm condition where the upper chambers beat out of sync, raising the risk of stroke.
More isn't always better, though. For heart failure, the lowest risk showed up at around 4 cups per day. For stroke, the sweet spot was 3 to 4 cups, which translated to a 21% lower risk compared to people who don't drink coffee at all.
In one clinical trial, people with atrial fibrillation who drank at least one cup of coffee a day had a 39% lower chance of it recurring compared to those who cut it out entirely.
That was a specific group of patients, so it doesn't apply to everyone, but it does push back on the old idea that coffee is bad for heart rhythm.
Energy drinks are a different story. The evidence is limited, but what exists points to harm, including reports of heart rhythm disruptions and blood pressure spikes in otherwise healthy young people.
Why your brewing method & caffeine source both matter
A lot of coffee's heart benefits don't actually come from the caffeine. They come from other compounds naturally found in coffee, like chlorogenic acids. Decaffeinated coffee has also been linked to lower coronary artery disease risk, which tells you the caffeine itself isn't the main driver.
Not all coffee is the same when it comes to cholesterol, though.
Unfiltered coffee (French press, Turkish, Scandinavian boiled) contains cafestol, a compound that can raise LDL (low-density lipoprotein, often called "bad" cholesterol because it can build up in artery walls) cholesterol.
Paper-filtered and instant coffee don't have meaningful amounts of cafestol. Espresso falls in the middle. If you're watching your LDL and heart health markers, your brewing method matters. It's also important to skip the sweeteners and artificial creamers, as these may diminish the health benefits you're getting from your mug.
The same logic applies to the source of your caffeine. Ingredients like taurine in energy drinks change how your body absorbs caffeine, which is part of why energy drinks don't behave the same way as a cup of coffee. The source matters as much as the dose.
How to drink coffee for your heart
Based on the review's findings, here's what the evidence supports:
- Aim for 3 to 5 cups of filtered coffee per day: That range consistently shows up as the sweet spot across multiple cardiovascular outcomes, from coronary artery disease to stroke to heart failure.
- Choose paper-filtered over French press or unfiltered methods: Paper-filtered and instant coffee don't contain meaningful amounts of cafestol, the compound in unfiltered coffee that raises LDL cholesterol.
- Be cautious with energy drinks: They don't carry the same cardiovascular benefits as brewed coffee, and the available data suggest they may pose risks, particularly at high doses or before exercise.
- Watch your add-ins: Large amounts of added sugar, flavored syrups, and dairy can substantially increase caloric intake and counteract the potential health benefits associated with coffee itself.
Individual responses to caffeine vary partly due to genetics; some people metabolize it more slowly, which can affect both tolerance and cardiovascular response.
If you're sensitive to caffeine or have a history of heart issues, it's worth checking your baseline bloodwork and talking to your doctor about what intake level makes sense for you.
The takeaway
Coffee's cardiovascular benefits have less to do with caffeine than most people assume. The compounds that make filtered coffee protective are largely distinct from the stimulant itself.
How much you drink and how you brew it both shape the outcome, and not all caffeine sources are created equal. For most adults, 3 to 5 cups of black, filtered coffee a day sits in a well-supported sweet spot.