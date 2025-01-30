Getting your pregnant body into this pose requires some less-than-glamorous maneuvering—however, once you're in it, you'll want to hang out all day. Resting with your legs up the wall allows gravity to assist blood flow back to your heart and is known to reduce swelling in the feet and ankles, which is common during pregnancy. Do this daily for 10 to 20 minutes (or longer!) to take the pressure off your feet and focus on your breathing.