These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By November's Taurus Full Moon
The full moons of late have been doozies, and November's upcoming full moon in Taurus is no exception. It's going to be the third of three consecutive supermoons, so it will look relatively bigger and brighter in the sky—and its impact will be stronger as a result, too.
The full moon will be exact on Wednesday, November 5, at 8:19 a.m. EST., and it's going to influence us all differently based on where it lands in our birth chart. To that end, these three zodiac signs are set to feel the impact of the Taurus full moon the most. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check for your sun and rising sign.
Taurus
Whenever the full moon is in your own sign, Taurus, it lights up the sector of your birth chart that deals with the self and your overall identity. Under these moonbeams, that's your prerogative right now; You're shedding old parts of yourself that are holding you back, and reflecting on how far you've come.
It is the halfway point of the year since your birthday, after all, so consider this a checkpoint of sorts. Full moons are, indeed, a time of release, but their illuminating moonbeams also shed light and bring insights and clarity.
Hopefully, you're feeling more clear on who you are—and who you want to be. You're ultimately being encouraged to stay true to yourself and your values right now. They'll never steer you wrong, and could even bring goals to life faster than you expected.
Scorpio
It's your birthday season, Scorpio, and as you may already know, the full moon is always in the opposite sign of the current astrological season. That said, Taurus is your opposite sign, so this full moon is spotlighting your seventh house of long-term partnerships and commitment.
You're focusing on your closest relationships right now, and keep in mind that those aren't always romantic. The seventh house includes business partnerships and contracts as well! You might notice certain relationships are shifting, evolving, or you're feeling ready to let go of them altogether.
In any case, Taurus reminds us of our values and self worth, so get clear on what you're expecting from your loved ones—and what they're expecting from you.
Leo
How are things looking at work, Leo? Not only does this full moon activate your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career, but Taurus forms a tense square to your sign, so the pressure is definitely on. You could feel a strong urge to make a change at work, so listen to those impulses.
Whether you're gunning for a promotion, a raise, or even a lateral shift, stay open to opportunities you may not have previously considered. On the other hand, of course, you might decide it's time to leave a job entirely.
If that's the case, have no fear; Taurus comes to remind us to stick to our values, and if your current line of work isn't feeling aligned this full moon will make that obvious. When you refuse to settle for less, you open yourself up to opportunities that are more fulfilling and aligned.
The takeaway
With this full super moon in Taurus lighting up our skies, we're all sure to feel the effects, no matter our zodiac sign. But for Taurus, Scorpio, and Leo, they might find these moonbeams bring even more change and release than they bargained for.