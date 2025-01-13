Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected By January's Full Moon In Cancer

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 13, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Justin Mullet / Stocksy
January 13, 2025

In case you missed it, we have a full moon just around the corner on Monday, January 13 (05:27 p.m. EST). Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect.

But for these three signs, they'll feel the effects of this full moon the most. Here's what to know.

1.

Cancer

With the full moon in your sign, Cancer, you're sure to notice its effects. As it moves through your first house of self and identity, it could feel like you're majorly purging things you need to let go of—but this is so you can start a new chapter.

Not to mention, Mars is also retrograde in your sign, so you very well could be on the precipice of a huge breakthrough. Uranus retrograde in Taurus forms an encouraging sextile to the moon and Mars, and it's giving radical change.

All that to say, a lot could be coming up for you around this time with regard to your overall self-image and path in life, so trust that you're moving in the right direction.

2.

Aries

This full moon is lighting up your fourth house of home and family, Aries, not to mention your ruling planet is retrograde in Cancer as well. This could look like family drama, stress about your living arrangements, quarreling with a roommate, or even planning to move to a new place altogether.

But as we know, the point of full moons are to let go of what isn't working anymore, and Cancer is a sign that values emotional security. Under these moonbeams, you're being encouraged to figure out what needs to be released in order for you to experience more emotional security and safety in your home and family life.

3.

Capricorn

This is a big moment for your closest relationships, Capricorn, as the moon moves through your seventh house of partnership and long-term commitments. And with Mars retrograde stirring up drama, things could feel especially turbulent.

Cancer is moody and sensitive, and Mars is aggressive, so it could feel like none of your partnerships are clicking right now. Remember, the seventh house isn't just about romance and can include business partnerships as well. It may still be your birthday season, but if you want your relationships to thrive, they need your attention, too.

The takeaway

We can all expect to be impacted by this full moon, but for Cancer, Aries, and Capricorn, the energy will be impossible to ignore. From Cancer's identity, to Aries' home life, and Capricorn's closest relationships, all three signs may be letting something go—or allowing something to transform.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month
Spirituality

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Sarah Regan

The First Full Moon Of The Year Is Almost Upon Us—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Year Is Almost Upon Us—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season

The AstroTwins

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month
Spirituality

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Sarah Regan

The First Full Moon Of The Year Is Almost Upon Us—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Year Is Almost Upon Us—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season

The AstroTwins

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month
Spirituality

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Sarah Regan

The First Full Moon Of The Year Is Almost Upon Us—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Year Is Almost Upon Us—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season

The AstroTwins

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month
Spirituality

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Sarah Regan

The First Full Moon Of The Year Is Almost Upon Us—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Year Is Almost Upon Us—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season

The AstroTwins

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes Flat
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.