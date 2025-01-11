Advertisement
This Month's Full Moon In Cancer Brings Big Emotions—Here's What To Know
It's officially a new calendar year, and that means the first full moon of 2025 is upon us. Here's what to know about the astrology happening behind the scenes during this moon, plus three rituals to work with its energy.
The astrology behind January's full moon
This month's full moon is in the sign of moody Cancer, and it will be exact on Monday, January 13, at 05:27 p.m. EST.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this energy is giving peak cozy season, with Cancer being a sign all about the home, emotional security, and family.
That said, they note, emotions that have been simmering below the surface may spill out under these stirring moonbeams. "And thanks to luna’s flowing trine to compassionate Neptune," they add, "your sentimental side could be caught in 4K."
Not to mention, this full moon is linking up with Mars—which is retrograde—in Cancer as well. With Mars' influence at play, everyone could be especially sensitive. The twins suggest being gentle when delivering feedback to avoid bruised egos or ruffled feathers.
While this may be a particularly emotional moon, Cancer is encouraging all of us to pay attention to our homes and what goes on within them. As a time of release, many of us may be purging closets, redecorating, or planning a move all together. Take note of what needs to shift within your home for you to feel emotionally secure.
With all of that in mind, here are some rituals to work with this full moon.
3 rituals to work with this moon
Take a full moon bath
As a water sign, the Cancer full moon is an excellent time to take a ritual bath for cleansing. You can incorporate your preferred essential oils and crystals and visualize the water purifying you.
Of course, if you live somewhere near a natural body of water, you might take a dip outside. (Hello, cold plunge!) In any case, working with the healing element of water is a great way to release under these moonbeams.
Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more information.
Hold a full moon circle
What better way to kick off a new calendar year than with a full moon circle? According to the twins, the Wolf Moon (AKA January's full moon) is a great time to hang out with your own wolf pack and let out a collective howl.
You can do releasing rituals together, meditate, journal, and/or exchange stories. It's entirely up to you and your friends, but here's our guide to full moon circles for inspiration.
Make some moon water
Another way to connect to the water element under this moon is by making moon water, which is simply water that has sat under the light of the full moon and soaked up some of its power. It can be used for a number of things, from drinking to bathing, to spraying around your home, and even watering your houseplants.
Here's our guide on how to use moon water for more ideas.
The takeaway
It may be a new calendar year, but this emotional moon is about letting go. Whatever comes up for you, trust that it's surfacing so you can release it, making space for what's to come.
