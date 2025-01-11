Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

This Month's Full Moon In Cancer Brings Big Emotions—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 11, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
corn moon september full moon
Image by joebelanger / iStock
January 11, 2025

It's officially a new calendar year, and that means the first full moon of 2025 is upon us. Here's what to know about the astrology happening behind the scenes during this moon, plus three rituals to work with its energy.

The astrology behind January's full moon

This month's full moon is in the sign of moody Cancer, and it will be exact on Monday, January 13, at 05:27 p.m. EST.

As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this energy is giving peak cozy season, with Cancer being a sign all about the home, emotional security, and family.

That said, they note, emotions that have been simmering below the surface may spill out under these stirring moonbeams. "And thanks to luna’s flowing trine to compassionate Neptune," they add, "your sentimental side could be caught in 4K."

Not to mention, this full moon is linking up with Mars—which is retrograde—in Cancer as well. With Mars' influence at play, everyone could be especially sensitive. The twins suggest being gentle when delivering feedback to avoid bruised egos or ruffled feathers.

While this may be a particularly emotional moon, Cancer is encouraging all of us to pay attention to our homes and what goes on within them. As a time of release, many of us may be purging closets, redecorating, or planning a move all together. Take note of what needs to shift within your home for you to feel emotionally secure.

With all of that in mind, here are some rituals to work with this full moon.

3 rituals to work with this moon

1.

Take a full moon bath

As a water sign, the Cancer full moon is an excellent time to take a ritual bath for cleansing. You can incorporate your preferred essential oils and crystals and visualize the water purifying you.

Of course, if you live somewhere near a natural body of water, you might take a dip outside. (Hello, cold plunge!) In any case, working with the healing element of water is a great way to release under these moonbeams.

Here's our full guide to spiritual baths for more information.

2.

Hold a full moon circle

What better way to kick off a new calendar year than with a full moon circle? According to the twins, the Wolf Moon (AKA January's full moon) is a great time to hang out with your own wolf pack and let out a collective howl.

You can do releasing rituals together, meditate, journal, and/or exchange stories. It's entirely up to you and your friends, but here's our guide to full moon circles for inspiration.

3.

Make some moon water

Another way to connect to the water element under this moon is by making moon water, which is simply water that has sat under the light of the full moon and soaked up some of its power. It can be used for a number of things, from drinking to bathing, to spraying around your home, and even watering your houseplants.

Here's our guide on how to use moon water for more ideas.

The takeaway

It may be a new calendar year, but this emotional moon is about letting go. Whatever comes up for you, trust that it's surfacing so you can release it, making space for what's to come.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month
Spirituality

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season

The AstroTwins

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month
Spirituality

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season

The AstroTwins

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month
Spirituality

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season

The AstroTwins

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month
Spirituality

Here's What Mars Retrograde Means For Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Brings A Full Moon & New Astrological Season

The AstroTwins

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.