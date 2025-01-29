Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected By January's New Moon In Aquarius
In case you missed it, we have a new moon in Aquarius just around the corner on Wednesday, January 29 (7:36 a.m. EST). Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something different to expect—but these three signs will feel the effects of this new moon the most. Here's what to know:
Aquarius
With the new moon in your sign, Aquarius, it's time for a fresh start for you. (And happy birthday season, btw.) This moon is landing in your first house of self and identity, so you could feel like you're entering a new chapter.
It's refreshing energy to be sure, and this would be a great time to let your outer look reflect the transformation within. Whether it's trying a new clothing style you wouldn't normally go for, experimenting with some fun makeup, or even getting a spunky haircut, visually expressing yourself will feel great right now.
Lean into the feeling of starting anew, and let that momentum carry you through this Aquarius season to the Aquarius full moon in six months and beyond.
Scorpio
Never underestimate the impact your home environment can have on you, Scorpio. And as this new moon in Aquarius moves through your fourth house of home and family, you could be feeling a big push to change something in that arena.
The fourth house also deals with security, mothers, lineage, children, and safety, as well the way you nurture others and yourself. Ask yourself what you could do differently to make your home and family life a safer place for everyone involved. Aquarius is a humanitarian after all, who favors radical changes and shifts.
With your intuitive nature and emotional depth, Scorpio, this new moon gives you the boost you need to collaborate, innovate, and start fresh in your home.
Cancer
It's been a rough couple of months for you, Cancer, with Mars retrograde in your sign, seriously dampening your energy and drive. Unfortunately, we still have four more weeks until it goes direct, but this new moon is going to help start turning the wheel forward as it moves through your eighth house of transformation and rebirth.
This could be an especially important time for you to shift something internally, including how you relate to intimacy. Your call to action now is to go deep and get vulnerable, not just with yourself, but with those closest to you as well.
As you build up to this breakthrough (which may have even started brewing with the Cancer full moon a couple weeks ago), be open to change and trust that diamonds only form under pressure.
The takeaway
We can all expect to be impacted by this new moon, but for Aquarius, Scorpio, and Cancer, the energy of starting anew will be impossible to ignore. From Cancer's breakthroughs, to Scorpio's home life, and Aquarius' identity, all three signs are ready to step into their next evolution.