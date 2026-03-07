These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Struggle Most With Money
The 12 signs of the zodiac each have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes on the financial front. While some signs are much better about being frugal, investing, or saving their money, other signs are more likely to throw their money away without a second thought.
Before we get into it, it's worth noting that someone's zodiac sign can't guarantee they'll be bad with money—or good with it, for that matter—but the following three zodiac signs might struggle with their finances more than most.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Venus sign, with Venus influencing our relationship to money.
Sagittarius
Being known as the most spontaneous and adventurous zodiac sign, it makes perfect sense that Sagittarius is the sign that struggles the most with money. Whether it's following the random impulse to book a pricey vacation or jumping at the opportunity to attend a cool event that costs $300 a ticket, it's simply hard for Sag to say no.
They'll splurge and splurge without thinking to check their bank account because they're having too much fun, only to be met with reality when the adventure inevitably winds down.
Of course, thanks to their planetary ruler Jupiter, Sag is also known to be lucky—so the occasional financial windfall has definitely saved them once or twice.
Gemini
The second most likely sign to be bad with money is none other than curious and fast-paced Gemini. Known for an adaptable (albeit flaky) personality, Gemini tends to be bad with money because, well, they're all over the place.
One day, they're signing up for an expensive certification or training that they swear is their new passion, but the next, they're buying hundreds of dollars' worth of art supplies because they've decided they're now a painter. Then, you factor in their busy social calendars filled with events, dinners, etc. (which are certainly not free), and it's no wonder Gemini struggles to save.
Their short attention span makes financial planning and frugality pretty contrary to their personalities, so even if they wanted to be better with money, they wouldn't know where to start.
Leo
Finally, we have Leo as the third worst sign with their money—and for very different reasons than Sag and Gemini. Where those two are rather impulsive and out for experiences, Leo is bad with their money because they're both prideful and generous.
When Leo is out dining with friends, for example, they feel they deserve the best of the best—and they're willing to throw down the money for it. Of course, the kicker comes when they take it upon themselves to foot the bill for the whole table, often feeling a sense of duty to step up as a leader or benefactor.
It makes sense, considering Leo is ruled by the sun, but it doesn't necessarily mean good things for their wallet or savings.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll be good or bad with money, and every individual will have their own relationship to money. Nevertheless, don't be surprised if Sag, Gemini, and Leo struggle to save more than the other signs.