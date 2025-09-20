September Could Be An Unlucky Month For Love For These 3 Zodiac Signs
The month of September has been a whirlwind so far, as we all contend with the powerful Virgo-Pisces eclipse portal. We've had one new moon in Virgo already with another coming up, plus Mars is moving into Scorpio and Saturn is retrograde in Pisces.
Of course, depending on your birth chart, we're all impacted differently by these transits. Some signs might find their love lives flourish this September, while others might be better off focusing their attention on matters other than romance. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to look for you sun and rising sign.
Libra
If September has felt a bit heavy for you this month, Libra, you can thank the sun and Venus for that. With it being Virgo season, the sun is illuminating your 12th house of healing, closure, and endings. And on September 19, your ruling planet will also move into Virgo, doubling down on the somber energy.
The good news is, Saturn retrograde in Pisces is activating your sixth house of self care, health, habits, and routines. There's never been a better time for you to focus on yourself, especially considering your birthday season is just around the corner!
With Mars, the planet of action and energy, moving into your second house of money and self worth on September 22, the message is to know what you deserve and take tangible steps to get it. All in all? It's not an especially romantic month for you, but it's full of personal growth and healing.
Pisces
You've been relishing in your own self care this month, Pisces, as the planet of love and relationships has been cozied up in Leo—and your sixth house of health and habits—all month so far. Hopefully you've been taking advantage of this opportunity to tend to yourself, slow down, and get your routines in order.
And it couldn't come at a better time, what with Saturn currently retrograding through your first house of self image. This is the last time Saturn (the planet of discipline, challenges, and hard work) will visit your first house for almost thirty years, so use this time to reflect on who you truly are—and who you want to be.
Once Mars moves into Scorpio and your ninth house of expansion and higher learning on September 22, things will start lightening up and you'll feel motivated to broaden your personal horizons. It's not that you're doomed romantically, you're just staying in your lane.
Gemini
You're focused on your work life right now, Gemini, much more than your romantic prospects. That's because Saturn, the planet of challenges and discipline, is currently retrograde in your 10th house of public image, destiny, and career—and it's causing you to reassess your biggest goals.
That said, don't let situationships or flings distract you! The moves you make at work now could have big rewards, but only if they have your full attention. And once Mars moves into Scorpio on September 22, it will activate your sixth house of self care and habits, so you can tend to that much-needed work-life balance.
And for what it's worth, the Virgo sun and Virgo Venus (once it moves there on September 19) are bringing a boost to your fourth house of home and family. Put it all together, and you're simply focusing on you right now.
The takeaway
The astrological forecast of any given month can never guarantee relationship disaster, but it can give us clues into what we have in store. We're not saying Libra, Pisces, and Gemini should expect a breakup or heartbreak—just that September's transits have them focusing on other things.