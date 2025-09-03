Why Astrologers Say This September Could Bring Life-Altering Changes
A season of soulful resets & system upgrades is underway
September kicks off in classic Virgo season style, urging us all to organize and optimize. But it’s no ordinary tidy-up—this month, the skies deliver two potent eclipses that could bring major pivots nobody was expecting.
The first, a total lunar eclipse in mystical Pisces on September 7, could stir emotional undercurrents we thought were long resolved. This supercharged full moon acts as a giant cosmic spotlight, surfacing secrets and heightening intuition.
When accountable Saturn backs into Pisces for a final lap on September 1 (here until mid-February), it could present the “receipts” around shady moves that have been hidden until now. Could this Pisces-powered surge be the return to compassion our planet needs? Here’s hoping.
Communication & relationships get a cosmic shake-up too
On September 6, wildcard Uranus turns retrograde in curious Gemini, which could throw curveballs into any alliances and reveal more shocking news.
Later in the month, a Virgo solar eclipse arrives, rounding out 2025’s eclipses. This new moon arrives on September 21, the second in a rare duo of Virgo new moons (the first was on August 23) that will bring home anything sparked a month prior.
Virgo rules health, wellness, and organization, as well as helpful people. Could an “anonymous source” who worked quietly behind the scenes reveal bombshell news? We’ll have our popcorn ready—but it’s also a collective call for simplicity and self-care in order to bring the rough edges of our lives back into balance.
Libra season—and the fall equinox—arrive September 22
Speaking of balance, on September 22, the Sun glides into Libra, ushering in the fall equinox. Energizer Mars will also exit Libra that day, where it’s been since August 6.
This should bring relief, since Mars in Libra is a challenging placement. (The planet of war in the sign of peace? Not an easy fit). Next up, Mars moves into Scorpio, where it holds minor rulership and will help us find focus, passion, and powerful mergers.
But collaboration isn’t without its challenges; A tense Mars-Pluto square on September 24 could rouse power struggles. Watch your back on this competitive, calculating day. Mars and Pluto could bring breakthroughs in everything from research to relationships, but you’ll have to show up ready to fight for your beliefs and strategically compromise.
Overall, September is filled with changes—but necessary ones
Sure, we would prefer to spread those out instead of having them delivered in one “heroic dose” like this, but we don’t make the rules. Use this month as an opportunity to get honest with yourself.
When the eclipses and retrogrades reveal flaws in the foundation, roll up your sleeves and rebuild!