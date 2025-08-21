Here Are The 5 Big Transits To Watch Out For This Virgo Season, From Astrologers
After a dramatic and expressive Leo season, it's time to buckle down with the sun moving into Virgo for the next four weeks. From August 22 to September 22, we'll all be feeling inspired and motivated to get practical, organize our lives, and generally get out ducks in a row.
And with two eclipses on the horizon, plus Uranus retrograde, getting our ducks in a row is exactly the energy of the moment. Here's what to watch out for this Virgo season, from astrologers.
The sun sashays through Virgo from August 22 to September 22
Just in time for back-to-school, Virgo season kicks off on August 22—and according to the AstroTwins, it's time to get back to basics. "As the Sun waves goodbye to the high-drama of Leo and enters meticulous Virgo, it casts a healthy glow on our late-summer affairs," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
Their advice? Clean living is the new flex, so lean into this earth sign’s efficiency to get life organized and systematized. "Whether it’s decluttering your space or fine-tuning your digital tools, give every corner of your life a thorough once-over," they add.
And considering we have a new moon in Virgo the next day, we might all just go into organization overload. It's the first of two Virgo new moons this year, making this a rare, back-to-back occasion. The seeds you plant under this new moon might just bear fruit sooner than you think!
Venus in Leo turns up the heat in our love lives
If your relationship (or situationship) has been feeling less than steamy lately, you'll be happy to know there's still time for an end-of-summer spark to catch. As Venus finishes her gentle tour of Cancer on August 25, a period that emphasized emotional safety and loyalty, she moves into Leo's spicy domain.
Once Venus enters Leo, the twins note the planet of love will be reigniting confidence, magnetism, and dramatic declarations. And with Mercury retrograde’s shadow period ending at this time, it's the perfect moment to wear your heart on your sleeve.
Uranus spins retrograde in curious & inquisitive Gemini
In case you missed it, the planet of rebellion and radical change is moving through curious Gemini until November 7. And on September 5, it's spinning retrograde, shaking up our daily routines and supercharging our minds with groundbreaking ideas.
Don't be surprised if you (and your peers) are more open to new ways of thinking, or at the very least, begin dismantling old ways of thinking.
"Expect the unexpected—whether it’s through a radical shift in how you communicate, a sudden change in your social circles, or an intense fascination with cutting-edge technology," the twins add.
The full moon brings a lunar eclipse along with it
Virgo season features not one but two eclipses this year, with the first being a lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7. Full moons are already times of release, but according to the twins, lunar eclipses heighten that energy—and often give us an even bigger push to let things go.
"This may happen abruptly at these supercharged full moons—a situation or person can literally be 'eclipsed' out of your life," the twins add.
It could be intense, yes, but it's also an opportunity to slow down, connect with your emotions, and stay grounded (especially with this moon in sensitive Pisces).
The September full moon is known as the Corn moon or Harvest moon, which the twins note is heralded as a time to celebrate agricultural fertility and feminine energy. And in Pisces, they add, this moon connects us to mystical oceanic waters. "If you live near the ocean or a large body of water, take a dip or listen to waves via audio recording," they say.
The second of two Virgo new moons arrives September 21
As aforementioned, we have two Virgo new moons this Virgo season, and the second of the two is a solar eclipse—closing out the two-week eclipse portal that begins with the Pisces full moon.
And as the twins explain, you can think of a solar eclipse like an introspective new moon hyped up on 10 matcha lattes. "Solar eclipses are a time to reflect internally, to embrace new opportunities that are coming your way, and deal with the past themes from your life," they note.
With this being the second Virgo new moon, you can double down on your intentions from four weeks prior. Stick with that detail-oriented and dedicated mentality, and watch your goals come to life.
As the twins add, solar eclipses can bring bold beginnings out of the blue, or even a surge of motivation to start a new path that's better suited to your soul, so don't be afraid to receive the opportunities that come your way.
The takeaway
This Virgo season could be a bit intense, what with two eclipses and Uranus retrograde in the mix. At the very least, Venus in Leo is sure to make our love lives more interesting, while all the Virgo energy keeps us grounded and on-track.