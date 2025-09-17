These 3 Zodiac Signs Are In For A Lucky Month In Love This September
As hard as it is to believe, September is well underway and Virgo season is nearly complete. But there's still time this month for a few lucky signs to have a breakthrough in their love lives. Namely, Venus in Leo has us all feeling romantic, and later this month, Mars moves into seductive Scorpio.
But depending on your zodiac sign, we all have something a little different to expect in our love lives this month. Curious which signs will be feeling the love? These three might want to keep their eyes (and options) open.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Taurus
You may have been feeling like a homebody for the first half of this month, Taurus, as Venus cozied up in your fourth house of home and family. But on September 19, you'll feel the call to put yourself out there as Venus in fellow earth sign, Virgo, treks into your fifth house of flirting, fun, and casual relationships.
You're one of the most sensual signs of the zodiac, and with your ruling planet in another earth sign, that sensuality is sure to be dialed up. Lean into it with plenty of romance—think candle-lit dinners, extra special touches, and acts of service.
Then, when Mars in your opposite sign, Scorpio, moves into your 7th house of partnership and longterm commitment, you might feel compelled to take an existing relationship further. (That will be September 22, in case you want to mark your calendar!)
Aries
You've been loud and proud about your romantic intentions so far this month, Aries, as Venus in Leo has been making its way through your fifth house of romance and casual relationships, and with Mars in your opposite sign, Libra, you might even be considering settling down.
Mars is the planet of action and drive, after all, and as it transits the sector of your chart that deals with longterm relationships, a special someone could have you contemplating commitment.
And on September 22, Mars moves out of Libra and into Scorpio, which just so happens to be your eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability. With motivator Mars here, you could have opportunities to deepen intimacy with others—and even yourself. Keep your heart open and lean into the amplified sensitivity this transit brings.
Aquarius
You tend to shy away from commitment, Aquarius, but that hasn't been the case this month as lovey-dovey Venus in Leo has been activating your seventh house of partnership and longterm relationships. If someone has caught your eye, or you're already in a relationship, this month could take things to the next level.
And the intimacy will continue throughout the rest of the month when Venus moves into Virgo on September 19. Virgo rules your eighth house of intimacy and vulnerability—two things you aren't exactly comfortable with. But this tender-hearted transit encourages you to open yourself up in new ways to those closest to you.
One caveat? On September 22, Mars moves into Scorpio and your 10th house of career and public image. So if your attention is divided between your work life and your love life, don't say we didn't warn you!
The takeaway
If you're not a Taurus, Aries, or Aquarius, we're not saying you don't have a chance at love this month. Those three zodiac signs got lucky with this month's transits, but ultimately, understanding the astrological forecast at hand just helps us have a sense of what to expect.