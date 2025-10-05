October Is Here & These 3 Zodiac Signs Are In For Luck In Love This Month
Libra season has officially begun and October is somehow already underway. We’ve got plenty in store in the cosmos this month, including a Libra new moon and Mars in Scorpio—but what does this mean for our love lives?
We’ll all be impacted by October’s astrological transits differently, but only some of us should expect luck in love. Namely, these three zodiac signs are set to have an extra romantic October. Here’s what to know.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Libra
Happy birthday season, Libra! This is your time of year, so it’s no wonder you’re even more magnetic than usual right now. With the sun lighting up your first house of self image, you’re making especially solid first impressions and shining bright.
Not to mention, the planet of love is teaming up with your sign starting October 13. Venus is actually your planetary ruler, so not only does it feel “at home” here, but it’s amping up the romance in your own life as well.
With both the sun and Venus in your sign, you’re poised to do what you do best: Sweeten the vibes and charm who you need to. Whether you’re already partnered up, or you’re single and looking, this month offers you the chance to revamp your love life and and turn up the heat.
Aries
It’s Libra season, Aries, which means the sun is activating your seventh house of long term partnerships and commitment for most of this month. That said, if you’ve been feeling the urge to couple-up, you can definitely blame the sun.
On top of that, Venus will also be moving into Libra on October 13, adding even more oomph to your seventh house. With the planet of love here, your typical independent attitude might just give way to one that’s a bit more, let’s say, interdependent. (Maybe even clingy?)
And with the Libra new moon on October 21, you have a strong opportunity to turn a new leaf in your love life, whether that’s starting a new relationship, taking an existing relationship to the next level, or even refining your approach to relationships altogether. Don't be afraid to go deeper!
Taurus
You may not have much in common with Libra, Taurus, but you are both ruled by Venus, and that’s saying something! With the sun in Libra—and Venus herself moving into Libra on October 13–you’re definitely feeling the love.
But before your planetary ruler moves into Libra, it’s in Virgo and your fifth house of romance and casual relationships. Virgo is a fellow earth sign, so you can expect sensuality in the air (and a heavy dose of flirtatious energy) for the first half of the month.
One more thing to note: Mars is in your opposite sign of Scorpio this month, bringing a surge of energy to your seventh house of partnership. If there was ever a moment to take a relationship further, it’s now! With Mars in the seventh house, long term commitment is top of mind for you this month.
The takeaway
If you’re not a Libra, Aries, or Taurus, weren’t not saying you don’t have a shot at love this month. It’s just that these three signs have a bit of an astrological advantage in terms of the romantic, loving, and committed energy that's available.
No matter your sign, however, understanding the monthly astrological forecast in store helps us navigate it with greater understanding.