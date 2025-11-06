November Is Here & These 3 Zodiac Signs Are In For Luck In Love This Month
Scorpio season has officially begun and November is well underway. We’ve got plenty in store in the cosmos this month, including Mercury retrograde and Mars in fiery Sagittarius—but what does this mean for our love lives?
We’ll all be impacted by November's astrological transits differently, but only some of us should expect luck in love. Namely, these three zodiac signs are set to have an extra romantic November. Here’s what to know.
P.S. Be sure to look for your sun and rising sign.
Taurus
'Tis the season for romance, Taurus, as the Scorpio sun illuminates your seventh house of partnership and commitment for a majority of this month. And just in time for colder temps! You're sure to be feeling cozy, because not only is the sun trekking through your seventh house, but on November 6, the planet of love joins it.
With Venus (your ruling planet!) syncing up with the sun in Scorpio, the urge to connect on deeper levels will be strong. You might feel inspired to take a relationship to the next level, or finally commit to your current situationship.
Plus, we also have Mercury and Mars in Sagittarius this month, landing in your eighth house of transformation and vulnerability. While Mercury will be spinning retrograde in this sometimes tactless sign, you still have an opportunity to unlock new levels of intimacy in your closest relationships.
Aries
Hope you're ready to get vulnerable, Aries, because both the sun and Venus (the planet of love) are in Scorpio this month. Scorpio rules the eighth house of your birth chart, which happens to be the sector of your chart that rules emotional intimacy, vulnerability, and merging.
It's actually the very house associated with Scorpio, so you're definitely feeling the passion and intensity. This could look like opening up to your love interest in a new way, or deepening your intimate connection.
Not to mention, Mercury and Mars in Sagittarius are making moves through your ninth house of expansion and travel. If you have any travel plans coming up—or you find yourself in new environments like a workshop or class—be sure to keep your eye out for potential romantic connections.
Cancer
Feeling flirty, Cancer? With the sun in fellow water sign, Scorpio, it's lighting up your fifth house of joy, creative expression, and yes, casual relationships. And on November 6, the planet of love joins the sun in Scorpio as well.
With both the sun and Venus here, you're feeling open and receptive to new connections, and you're potentially even more magnetic than usual. You might feel inspired to put yourself out there, whether it's giving your dating apps a refresh or striking up a conversation with a cutie IRL.
The big day to watch out for? November 25. This is sure to be a romantic day for everyone, but especially you, as Venus in Scorpio forms a progressive trine to Jupiter in your sign. Sparks will be flying, and those sparks might just turn into something more if you want them to.
The takeaway
If you’re not a Taurus, Aries, or Cancer, we aren't saying your love life is doomed this month—just that these three signs have more of an astrological advantage right now. But no matter your sign, understanding the monthly astrological forecast in store can help us know what to expect, what to watch out for, and what to avoid.