These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Worst At Communicating
The 12 signs of the zodiac are each unique, and that includes how they communicate. While some signs are more eloquent, direct, and easy to understand, others have more difficulty conveying their thoughts and feelings.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign is never a guarantee they'll be terrible at communicating, but the following three zodiac signs aren't exactly known for their communication skills.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, with Mercury influencing how we communicate.
Cancer
The zodiac sign who is the worst communicator of them all is none other than Cancer. Ruled by the moon, Cancer has a reputation for being moody and reclusive, and as you might imagine, that doesn't exactly bode well for communication.
Just because this water sign is sensitive and intuitive doesn't mean they can actually verbalize those thoughts and feelings. As a result, Cancers wind up feeling misunderstood, while their loved ones may get frustrated that Cancer isn't explaining what's going on.
And of course, they have their shell to retreat to when they don't feel like talking, and they'll use it often. (Hello, homebodies!)
Pisces
The second worst communicator of the zodiac is dreamy and naive Pisces. If you've ever been listening to a Pisces and wondered WTH they were actually talking about—bless your heart, Pisces—you can simply look to their planetary ruler, Neptune.
Neptune is the planet of illusion, dreams, and spirituality, and while those areas of our life are important, they're extremely abstract and difficult to pin down. That's the nature of Pisces, too, so earthly communication just doesn't cut it for them.
Try as they might to explain the wild thoughts going through their head, time and time again, most people just look at them like they have three heads.
Capricorn
Last but not least, we have Capricorn as the third worst communicator of the zodiac. Unlike water signs Cancer and Pisces, Capricorn is an earth sign, giving them a grounded and stable approach to their way of thinking. The problem is, they aren't always inclined to genuinely share it.
Capricorn tends to be more preoccupied with ambition and success, not leaving much room for emotional sensitivity. Not only that, but they have a hard time with emotional availability in general, preferring to stay quiet about their own needs.
When you're trying to get through to a Capricorn, they've already lost interest in the conversation and just want to get back to what they were doing. And when they do decide to pipe up? They can be a bit dogmatic and dominating.
The takeaway
Every zodiac sign has the capacity to be a great communicator—or a terrible one—depending on other factors in their birth chart, along with environmental and cultural influences. But in terms of which signs are known for struggling with communication, the top three would definitely have to be Cancer, Pisces, and Cap.