These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Have A Guilty Conscience
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own unique traits and qualities. When it comes to guilt, for instance, some signs are better at giving themselves grace and forgiving themselves, while others are haunted by their regrets and feel immense guilt.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign isn't a guarantee they'll have a guilty conscience, but the following three zodiac signs tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves—and feel terrible when they don't live up to it.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign, as well as their Mars sign, which influences what motivates us.
Taurus
The zodiac sign most likely to have a guilty conscience is none other than stubborn and solid Taurus. For this earth sign ruled by Venus, their values are the most important thing to them, and they will always strive to live in line with those values.
So, on the rare occurrence when Taurus does do something that they feel bad about? It tears them up inside. Their ruling planet is Venus, after all, which is the planet of love and pleasure. It feels like an affront on their very soul when they feel the slightest bit of guilt.
If "guilt" is feeling you've done something wrong or violated your own morals, it only makes sense that the most value-driven sign would experience guilt the most intensely.
Virgo
The second most likely zodiac sign to have a guilty conscience is perfectionist Virgo. Indeed, constantly seeking perfection is an excellent way to set yourself up for guilt and shame, and you'd think Virgo would have figured that out by now!
These detail-oriented and dutiful folks may strive to be the absolute best they can be, but when they come up short, it tends to make them feel inadequate. They just can't accept that the ideal they're after is, more likely than not, unattainable—and so they internalize that sense of disappointment into guilt.
The Virgos out there would do well to remember that not only is nobody perfect, but guilt is only keeping them further from the things they seek.
Capricorn
Finally, we have Capricorn as the third most guilty zodiac sign of them all—making it three for three for the earth signs! Like Taurus and Virgo, Capricorn values earthly, tangible results when it comes to their goals and even values. They're not ones for abstractions or ambiguity, and when they don't get the results they want, the guilt starts ramping up.
Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, for one thing, which is the planet of responsibility, structure, and discipline. And let's be honest, nothing will get your butt in gear like feeling guilty, and Capricorn knows this all too well. It's part of what makes them such hard workers who always achieve success one way or another.
Of course, while their guilty conscience might make them more responsible, they could always stand to give themselves a bit more grace.
The takeaway
At the end of the day, any of the zodiac signs might feel guilty from time to time. But in terms of which signs tend to internalize their guilt the most, earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Cap definitely take the cake.