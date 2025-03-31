Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Power Hungry
All 12 zodiac signs have their own unique personalities and traits, and that includes their relationship with power and control. While some signs are happy to give up the reigns and let someone else lead, for example, other signs place high importance on achieving a level of power and authority.
Of course, someone's sign can't guarantee whether they'll be power hungry, but the following three signs have a reputation for being controlling.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun and rising sign, as well as your Mars sign, which influences how direct and aggressive you are.
Scorpio
The most power-hungry zodiac sign of them all is none other than...drumroll please...Scorpio! As a sign of intense mystery, depth, and creativity, Scorpio is a powerful sign in and of itself, so they know the importance of wielding that power.
They're intuitive people, so they can often be manipulative, using people or otherwise controlling them in order to get their desired outcome. Sometimes, a Scorpio may not even consciously realize they're manipulating, being controlling, or displaying power hungry behavior because it comes so naturally to them.
The truth about these folks is that they're simultaneously guarded yet willful, which can result in a need to retain a level of power over things in their life.
Capricorn
The second most power hungry sign is Capricorn, although they're not far behind Scorpio at all. Where Scorpio is power hungry as a way to keep a sense of control over their life, Capricorn is power hungry in the sense that they just want to achieve.
Their ruling planet, Saturn, can be thanked for that, as the planet that rules discipline, challenges, structure, and responsibility. As such, Capricorns take themselves extremely seriously, with their desire for success driving everything they do.
For them, having authority and control makes them feel fulfilled and purposeful. It's not that they want to wield their power to dominate others—they see themselves as wise leaders.
Leo
Last but not least, we have Leo as the third most power hungry zodiac sign. Ruled by the sun itself, Leo tends to see themselves as the center of the universe—and they believe that should come with some authority.
Leos demand respect, admiration, and recognition for their greatness, and sometimes this can come off as being power hungry. They think highly of themselves, after all, so it only makes sense that these regal folks would seek out opportunities to step into that leadership role.
For Leo, it's all about being influential. Even if they're not seeking out formal positions of power (i.e. law enforcement or government), you can bet their asserting themselves within their families, friend groups, and communities.
The takeaway
Again, someone's zodiac sign can reveal aspects of their personality, but it can never guarantee whether someone will be truly power hungry. That said, don't be surprised if the Scorpios, Caps, and Leos you meet are more controlling than most.