Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Aloof? Watch Out For These 3
The personalities of all 12 zodiac signs are as varied as they can be, which means some signs are super friendly and outgoing—while others are more cool and aloof.
And while someone's zodiac sign isn't a guarantee they'll be aloof, the following three signs have a reputation for being a bit detached. Here's what to know.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, which influences how we communicate.
Aquarius
We all saw this one coming; The most aloof zodiac sign of them all is none other than quirky and airy Aquarius. For these avant-garde hipsters, being aloof is pretty much built into their DNA.
This sign is characterized by a quintessential detachment that can seem borderline rude if you don't understand what Aquarius is about. They don't mean to be dismissive, they're just intellectual and don't concern themselves much with matters of emotion.
Of course, this can make them seem super cool and mysterious, but it's also why people accuse Aquarius of being unapproachable or even lacking warmth.
Scorpio
You might be surprised to see Scorpio on this list, considering they can be extremely intense, passionate, and deep. If you see that side of Scorpio, congrats, they obviously trust you. If not? They'll be the most aloof person you've ever met.
The only reason they come second to Aquarius is because Scorpio may not be aloof with everyone. Being aloof is a bit more of a trait for Aquarius, whereas for Scorpio, it's like their ultimate defense mechanism.
If a Scorpio decides they don't like you or that you've broken their trust, the emotional richness they have to offer will immediately shut down and they'll give you absolutely nothing.
Virgo
Finally, we have Virgo as the third most aloof zodiac sign. One fun fact about Virgo is that it's actually associated with the Hermit card in traditional tarot decks. The Hermit is a symbol of introspection and contemplation but also loneliness, isolation, and withdrawal.
For Virgos, who tend to be perfectionists by nature, reality and the people in it are often sources of disappointment. Some Virgos may tackle this disappointment by trying to fix things, while others become aloof as a way to distance themselves from what needs fixing.
And considering Virgo pretty much thinks everything needs fixing, it's obvious why so many of them shut down, get detached, and are known for being aloof.
The takeaway
While someone's zodiac sign can never guarantee they'll be detached or distant, it's clear that some signs are more likely to be aloof than others. For Aquarius, Scorpio, and Virgo, they may have different reasons for it—but they're still known as the most aloof of them all.